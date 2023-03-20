 Top of Mind: What do you think about the proposed state-run paid family leave program? - Albuquerque Journal

Top of Mind: What do you think about the proposed state-run paid family leave program?

By Albuquerque Journal Reader

Top of Mind is a weekly question about an issue affecting New Mexicans.

LAST WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think about the proposed state-run paid family leave program?

“Business in N.M. can’t afford this program at this time. Hope this will be considered again perhaps in two or three years. After COVID, our N.M. businesses need more time to make their business more successful.”

— Theresa Armijo, Albuquerque

“This is not how we grow the economy in New Mexico. Workers and businesses alike are struggling with inflation and an economy that still hasn’t recovered from COVID. This is a step too far for a poor state that will never be able to keep the fund solvent.”

— Toni Balzano, Carlsbad

“The proposed paid family leave program is desperately needed in N.M. When my little daughter had cancer I had no paid leave. I had to take months off work with no pay. New Mexicans deserve better, we deserve what people in so many other states have.”

— Janis Gonzales, Santa Fe

“Just like student debt forgiveness, I think that paid family leave favors a certain classification of people who do not plan well or make educated and informed decisions. What benefits should the rest of us who scrimp, work overtime, save and plan wisely be entitled to for an even score?”

— Rebecca Friedberg, Cedar Crest

“PFML prevents families from having to choose between their job and recovering from birth/caring for a newborn, a sick family member, or their own serious health condition. PFML provides a critical safety net for independent small businesses, employees and families.”

— Melissa Marie Lopez, Las Cruces

“After almost three years, businesses still have not recovered from COVID. Businesses will not survive. What does it take for the Senate and MLG to focus on N.M. problems?

— BJ Zimprich, Tijeras

“I find it both sad and hypocritical that the same people to proclaim loudly to be ‘pro-family’ are equally loud to condemn and criticize the family leave act.”

— Gina Hughes, Albuquerque

“The last thing that employees and employers need is the state sticking their grubby paws in our pockets again. With a $3 billion-plus surplus, the state could fund any scheme with their own bank account.”

— Kevin O’Hea, Albuquerque

“Republicans won’t sign a bill that involves families. I feel that working families deserve time off to take care of their grandparents, parents, and/or newborns. Protect the poor people who can’t afford to miss work.”

— Teresa Barreras, Albuquerque

“This (would) be a catastrophic disaster for businesses, especially those small in size.”

— Hap Stoller, Albuquerque

“All workers should have the right to be with their family when they are most needed — births, adoptions, illness and deaths. Paid family leave enables workers to do so without the barriers and stress of lost income.”

— Susan Fule, Albuquerque

“Absolute disaster. Three months paid vacation in a state with 55% non-participation labor rate. Wow!”

— RD Madison, Albuquerque

“The U.S. is the only (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development) nation that does not offer some form of paid family or medical leave, and it’s time New Mexico makes PFML available for our working families. A healthier and job-secure population is great for public health and the economy.”

— Maggie Seawright, Albuquerque

 

THIS WEEK’S QUESTION:

What do you think about APS’ proposal for 2023-24 that would shorten the summer break, have students leave two hours early on Wednesdays and include a two-week spring break?

Want to participate in Top of Mind? Send your thoughts in 50 words or less to question@abqjournal.com. Responses must include your name and city to be published.

Or use our form at www.abqjournal.com/top-of-mind-weekly-question-form

