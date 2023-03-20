Four deaths in 24 hours: Details emerge in weekend homicides

After more than two weeks of relative calm, deadly violence erupted around the city over the weekend, when four people were killed in separate incidents. Police released the names of three of the people on Monday.

Police have not said if there are suspects in any of the cases.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman said there is no indication that the homicides are related to one another and declined to answer other questions.

“We don’t have any further comment on the investigations,” Gilbert Gallegos wrote in an email

The first homicide investigation was launched Saturday morning after Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel found a person dead when they extinguished a fire at a duplex on Silver near Stanford SE, south of the University of New Mexico. It’s unclear how that person was killed but their injuries prompted a call to the homicide unit to investigate.

Gallegos said the person has not yet been positively identified by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Then, that afternoon, homicide detectives were called to the area near Alameda Boulevard and Corrales NW for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found 43-year-old John Taylor dead. He had been riding a motorcycle when he was shot to death.

Gallegos did not provide any updates on the shooting.

Hours later officers were dispatched again — this time to the opposite side of town near Four Hills — when someone reported a shooting at the Manzano Vista apartment complex at 300 Dorado SE.

When they arrived they found Richard Cunningham, 37, dead.

The following morning, around 5 a.m. officers were called to reports of a shooting near 1st and Indian School NW. When they arrived they found David Tomas-Herrera, 42, had been shot to death.