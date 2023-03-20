 Four deaths in 24 hours: Details emerge in weekend homicides - Albuquerque Journal

Four deaths in 24 hours: Details emerge in weekend homicides

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police comb the scene where a person was found slain inside a house that caught fire Saturday morning in the University-area. (Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)

After more than two weeks of relative calm, deadly violence erupted around the city over the weekend, when four people were killed in separate incidents. Police released the names of three of the people on Monday.

Police have not said if there are suspects in any of the cases.

An Albuquerque Police Department spokesman said there is no indication that the homicides are related to one another and declined to answer other questions.

“We don’t have any further comment on the investigations,” Gilbert Gallegos wrote in an email

The first homicide investigation was launched Saturday morning after Albuquerque Fire Rescue personnel found a person dead when they extinguished a fire at a duplex on Silver near Stanford SE, south of the University of New Mexico. It’s unclear how that person was killed but their injuries prompted a call to the homicide unit to investigate.

Gallegos said the person has not yet been positively identified by the Office of the Medical Investigator.

Then, that afternoon, homicide detectives were called to the area near Alameda Boulevard and Corrales NW for reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found 43-year-old John Taylor dead. He had been riding a motorcycle when he was shot to death.

Gallegos did not provide any updates on the shooting.

Hours later officers were dispatched again — this time to the opposite side of town near Four Hills — when someone reported a shooting at the Manzano Vista apartment complex at 300 Dorado SE.

When they arrived they found Richard Cunningham, 37, dead.

The following morning, around 5 a.m. officers were called to reports of a shooting near 1st and Indian School NW. When they arrived they found David Tomas-Herrera, 42, had been shot to death.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Four deaths in 24 hours: Details emerge in weekend homicides

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Four deaths in 24 hours: Details emerge in weekend ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police identify 3 of 4 homicide ... Police identify 3 of 4 homicide victims.
2
After client injured, state plans review of thousands on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Already, about 1,000 clients have been ... Already, about 1,000 clients have been contacted, and eight possible abuse case have been identified, state officials said.
3
World on 'thin ice' as UN climate report gives ...
ABQnews Seeker
BERLIN (AP) -- Humanity still has ... BERLIN (AP) -- Humanity still has a chance, close to the last, to prevent the worst of climate change's future harms, a top United ...
4
Top of Mind: What do you think about the ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What do you think about ... OPINION: What do you think about APS' proposal for 2023-24 that would shorten the summer break, have students leave two hours early on Wednesdays ...
5
Captions contest: 'How come that quack got orchestra and ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Journal's weekly captions contest allows ... The Journal's weekly captions contest allows readers to create a clever meme out of a photo we select from Journal photographers or our wire ...
6
1 dead, 1 hurt in Texas school shooting; suspect ...
ABQnews Seeker
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- A student ... ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- A student opened fire at a Dallas-area school Monday morning, killing one student and injuring another before being arrested on ...
7
Police arrest Albuquerque man suspected of exposing himself to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police have arrested a 27-year-old ... Albuquerque police have arrested a 27-year-old man for allegedly exposing himself to two teenage students walking home from Manzano High School. David Benjamin Garcia ...
8
Pelican’s seafood restaurant on Coors reopens after face-lift
ABQnews Seeker
After more than a year of ... After more than a year of being closed for renovations, the West Side location of locally-owned seafood restaurant Pelican's has reopened.
9
National Puppy Day: Here are the top dog names ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's National Puppy Day this week; ... It's National Puppy Day this week; send us your best pup photos for a special Journal photo feature. Bonus points if your dog's name ...