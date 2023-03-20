Wind and scattered rainfall in store for Albuquerque this week

Keep that umbrella and a raincoat close at hand this week.

Spotty rain and windy conditions are likely in Albuquerque and across much of New Mexico over the next few days, said Matt DeMaria, a meteorologist with the Albuquerque office of the National Weather Service.

Gusty wind conditions on Tuesday are likely to strengthen into Wednesday afternoon, when wind gusts up to 65 mph could result in dangerous crosswinds and blowing dust, particularly in eastern New Mexico.

Travellers should beware of dicey road conditions, particularly on the plains.

“The winds are going to pick up on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon — particularly Wednesday afternoon — where we could see gusts up to 60-65 mph, particularly in northeast New Mexico,” DeMaria said Monday. “And we will see probably some blowing dust.”

The Albuquerque metro area is expected to get “off-and-on showers” amounting to about a tenth of an inch through late Wednesday, he said.

High temperatures in the upper 50s and breezy conditions are predicted Tuesday in the metro area, and in the mid 40s in Santa Fe.

On Wednesday, Albuquerque can expect gusts up to 40 mph. A high of 44 is predicted Wednesday in Albuquerque, and 37 in Santa Fe.

Conditions could get severe this week in higher-elevation areas.

Rain could transition to snow overnight in the north, particularly at higher elevations, and slick travel conditions are likely above 8,000 feet, DeMaria said.

Santa Fe can expect and quarter inch of rain, and half an inch in Farmington and Taos, through late Wednesday. Snow is likely only at elevations above 6,500 feet.