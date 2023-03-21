Albuquerque Metro Championship finals delayed indefinitely

The Albuquerque Metro Championships in baseball and softball already were delayed two days — and now they’re going to be delayed some more.

Maybe a lot more.

Neither the metro softball final between Volcano Vista and La Cueva, nor the baseball final at Rio Rancho between the Rams and La Cueva, could be completed on Monday afternoon.

The finals were originally scheduled to be played last Saturday morning, but rain and snow Thursday into Friday put the schedule back.

Both games Monday were halted by rain and/or field conditions.

The baseball final was in the top of the fifth inning, with La Cueva trailing Rio Rancho 12-5. But, the Bears had the bases loaded with one out when the umpires finally called things for the day.

At La Cueva, Volcano Vista was leading the Bears 8-5 in the bottom of the fifth, but La Cueva was still threatening when the game was halted. La Cueva’s is a grass and dirt field; Rio Rancho’s is almost all turf, except for the mound.

La Cueva softball coach Ron Romero said he didn’t know when the game would be resumed either next week or the week after.

The Hawks play on Tuesday against Artesia, and both Volcano Vista and La Cueva are entered in Rio Rancho’s Kristin Griego tournament, which begins on Thursday.

The La Cueva and Rio Rancho baseball teams have much the same problem.

Both have tournaments this week that begin Thursday; the Bears are going to Phoenix, while the Rams are hosting their annual tournament.

There was no word on when the baseball game would resume, either.

HIGHLAND SNAPS STREAK: Before Monday, it had been nearly five years since the Highland High baseball program won a game.

The Hornets ended a difficult 65-game, five-year losing streak Monday, defeating Portales 9-0 in the second game of a doubleheader.

The program’s last victory occurred on April 13, 2018, against West Mesa.

The Hornets had full winless seasons in 2019 and 2022.

Highland only played five games in 2020 due to the pandemic, and the Hornets didn’t field a team in 2021.

The visiting Rams won the opener Monday, 4-2, putting Highland 0-8 this season.

Kendry Gomez threw 6 2/3 innings of shutout ball for the Hornets in the second game.