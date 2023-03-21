Kids connect with nature at ABQ BioPark’s spring break camp

Connecting kids with nature is the central theme and focus of Camp BioPark this spring break.

Nearly 50 elementary school kids are spending all or some of the five days of their spring break visiting the attractions that make up the ABQ BioPark.

The zoo is hosting Spring Wildlife Safari camp; the aquarium is the locale for Spring Water Journey camp; the Botanic Garden, which includes Heritage Farm and the Bugarium, is the site for Spring Green Connection camp; and Tingley Beach is the background for Spring Outdoor Adventure camp.

“Camp participants learn about conservation, ecosystems, how animals adapt to their environments, plants and the connections between animals, plants and people,” said BioPark education curator Cheri Vogel.

Kids are separated into groups of second- and third-grade, and fourth through sixth grades.

The camp is being held daily this week from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The last day is Friday, when spring break ends.

The cost is $55 per day with parents having the option to enroll their child for a single day, all days or any number of days. New Mexico BioPark Society members receive a discount.

While slots for Spring Break Camp BioPark are already full, enrollment is open for Summer Camp BioPark.

For further information or to register go to cabq.gov/artsculture/biopark/camps-classes/camp-biopark, and click on the “Register Now” button.

Individual camps will be held in Monday-through-Friday segments, with fees ranging from $140 to $255. Kids in kindergarten and first grade attend half days from 8:30 a.m. to noon; kids in second and third grades attend half days from 12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.; and kids in fourth though ninth grades attend full days from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.