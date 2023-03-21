 Prep notes: Schools making quick use of APS out-of-state travel rule change - Albuquerque Journal

Prep notes: Schools making quick use of APS out-of-state travel rule change

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

La Cueva High School’s head coach Gerard Pineda meets with his team at the mound the Albuquerque Metro Baseball Championships against Rio Rancho at Rio Rancho High School on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)

When Albuquerque Public Schools made it known they were opening the door for out-of-state travel for its spring sports programs this year, the La Cueva baseball team was one of the first to sign up for a chance to pack its bags.

The Bears this week are headed to the Phoenix area to play four games in the Coach Bob National Invitational. There are 100 teams scheduled to compete, scattered across numerous venues.

Not counting cheerleading squads, La Cueva is the first team from a major APS team sport to take advantage of this new initiative.

“We’ve been invited to several national tournaments in the past,” Bears head coach Gerard Pineda said. “It’s something we’ve always wanted to do.”

APS district athletic director Adrian Ortega told the Journal last April that this was coming, starting with the spring sports of the 2022-23 school year.

The fall sports programs — with the exception of football — and the winter sports programs can take a similar trip starting with the 2023-24 school year, if they so choose. Albuquerque High, for example, is circling the possibility of taking its boys and girls basketball teams to Juneau, Alaska for an event next season. AHS athletic director Chad Jones said the school is close to finalizing.

Football must wait because the 2023 season is the back end of a two-year scheduling block, so they could not leave the state for a game until the 2024 season. La Cueva is expected to be the first to schedule such a game outside the state.

Ortega said he consulted the 13 high school principals “and all 13 were in favor of this initiative.”

The travel is limited to one trip per season, and it doesn’t necessarily have to be outside of New Mexico’s borders. It could be an in-state tournament/weekend.

And there is a catch: the teams must raise the money to pay for these trips themselves. Pineda said a few weeks ago that La Cueva would be spending in the “high teens” to travel to Arizona. They leave on Wednesday. They’ll play one game Thursday, two Friday and a fourth game on Saturday.

“We’ve wanted to go play other states and see how we stack up against people from around the country,” Pineda said. “I’m very thankful to the APS administration for allowing us to do that.”

The travel is one of a handful of changes Ortega has implemented since he took over the job. Allowing eighth-graders to play high school is another; bringing in schools from outside the metro area for metro tournaments started with the basketball tournaments in January was yet another.

POSTSEASON HARDWOOD HONORS: Gatorade has chosen Volcano Vista sophomore forward Kenyon Aguino as its New Mexico Player of the Year.

The 6-foot-7 Aguino, who recently led the Hawks to the Class 5A state title, averaged 19 points, 9 rebounds and 3 assists.

Meanwhile, MaxPreps.com chose its two top players from the 2022-23 season. They are Del Norte senior guard Shane Douma-Sanchez and Eldorado sophomore guard Bella Hines.

COMING UP: Rio Rancho is hosting baseball and softball tournaments this week.

The Sal Puentes tournament starts Thursday, with several of the state’s top baseball teams in the field, including defending 5A state champion Carlsbad.

The Cavemen meet Cleveland at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. Valley takes on Albuquerque Academy at 11 a.m., Sandia plays Artesia at 4 p.m., and the host Rams face Goddard at 6:30 p.m. The semifinals are Friday, the championship game is 3 p.m. Saturday.

The Kristin Griego softball tournament at Eagle Ridge Middle School is arguably the most elite regular-season event in New Mexico. There are 22 schools entered. Metro finalists La Cueva and Volcano Vista are among those; so are three of last year’s state champions — Carlsbad (5A), Gallup (4A) and Robertson (3A).

The championship game is 4 p.m. Saturday.

THIS AND THAT: Manny Vigil was announced Monday as the head girls basketball coach at Los Lunas High School. He is a previous head coach at Valencia and, most recently, Alamogordo. … The addition of eighth-grade athletes to high school sports paid off for Manzano’s Kiana Weirick, who recently won a golf tournament at Arroyo Del Oso Golf Course. … Valley High football player Caeden Jojola has made a football commitment to New Mexico Highlands in Las Vegas.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Prep notes: Schools making quick use of APS out-of-state travel rule change

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Grammer: Rick Pitino's move to St. John's and how ...
ABQnews Seeker
The college basketball world on Monday ... The college basketball world on Monday went a little crazy when news broke that frequent Albuquerque visitor Rick Pitino would be taking over as ...
2
Kids connect with nature at ABQ BioPark’s spring break ...
ABQnews Seeker
Connecting kids with nature is the ... Connecting kids with nature is the central theme and focus of Camp BioPark this spring break. Nearly 50 elementary school kids are spending all ...
3
Prep notes: Schools making quick use of APS out-of-state ...
ABQnews Seeker
When Albuquerque Public Schools made it ... When Albuquerque Public Schools made it known they were opening the door for out-of-state travel for its spring sports programs this year, the La ...
4
Albuquerque Metro Championship finals delayed indefinitely
ABQnews Seeker
Neither the metro softball final between ... Neither the metro softball final between Volcano Vista and La Cueva, nor the baseball final at Rio Rancho between the Rams and La Cueva, ...
5
Photos: Rio Rancho take on La Cueva during the ...
ABQnews Seeker
6
Supreme Court seems split in Navajo Nation water rights ...
ABQnews Seeker
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed split ... WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court seemed split Monday as it weighed a dispute involving the federal government and the Navajo Nation's quest for water from ...
7
Wind and scattered rainfall in store for Albuquerque this ...
ABQnews Seeker
Travellers should beware of dicey road ... Travellers should beware of dicey road conditions, particularly on the plains.
8
Four deaths in 24 hours: Details emerge in weekend ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police identify 3 of 4 homicide ... Police identify 3 of 4 homicide victims.
9
After client injured, state plans review of thousands on ...
ABQnews Seeker
Already, about 1,000 clients have been ... Already, about 1,000 clients have been contacted, and eight possible abuse case have been identified, state officials said.