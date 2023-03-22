Spring break’s half-over already? Here’s a list of low-cost or no-cost activities for ABQ-area parents to close out the week

Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque Public Schools kids and their families, and Mother Nature clearly doesn’t care.

Drizzly, moody weather is expected to continue for much of the rest of the week, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay home. Here are some low-cost and no-cost things for you to do with your kiddos before the school bell rings again.

Jousting in Edgewood?

The New Mexico Renaissance Celtic Festival runs Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend, and offers free admission to kids 17 and younger.

The event, which is in its second year, will be held at Wildlife West Nature Park in Edgewood, and includes live jousting tournaments on Saturday and Sunday among other activities, some of which charge an additional fee.

Ticket sales end online Wednesday, but tickets will be available at the gate.

Bundle up for a group nature walk

Nature Niños New Mexico, which describes itself as a youth initiative of the New Mexico Wildlife Federation, is organizing a free community hike Saturday morning at Travertine Falls in Cedar Crest, a 1.1 mile out-and-back trip with a seasonal waterfall to explore. The hike begins at 9 a.m., and dogs are welcome on their leashes.

A rainy day classic: Bowling and arcade games

Skidmore’s Holiday Bowl is offering a “School’s out, play’s in” deal, which includes an hour of bowling, rental shoes and a $10 play card for $15 per person. The business is also offering a $40 “family fun pack,” which includes a one-topping pizza, four soft drinks and $40 in arcade play for up to four people.

The deals will run all week.

The bowling alley is located at 7515 Lomas NE. Hours vary by day.

Cut rates for toddler gains

At Sandia Acrobatic Gymnastics Academy, parents can bring children from walking to age 5 for open gym time from 11:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for Preschool Open Gym. The cost is $5, or free for currently enrolled students under 6.

The gym is located at 3400 Candelaria NE.

Dinosaurs and space in a single afternoon

The New Mexico Natural History Museum is a low-cost activity for the whole family. Tickets are $8 for adults, $7 for youth aged 13-17, $5 for children aged 3-12, and toddlers 2 and under are free.

Located at 1801 Mountain NW, the museum is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. every day but Tuesday.

Driving and walking tours

Get to know your community a little better through arts and history.

Historic Route 66 runs through Albuquerque. See the road that changed the idea of post-WWII American road trips, including unique signs and architecture that still remain from the heyday of Route 66. The Mural Mosey is a self-guided Downtown tour of some of Albuquerque’s most impressive and awe-inspiring murals. Or you can create your own tour picking out which murals you want to add to your adventure. Parks and hikes When in doubt, don’t overthink it. Albuquerque and the surrounding area have plenty of parks and hikes available for free to families looking to get outside if the weather clears (or if your kid loves puddles). Rio Rancho’s A Park Above boasts that it’s “the first fully-inclusive and accessible playground in New Mexico,” with all sorts of seriously accessible features (like a hill with an Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramp, outdoor musical instruments, adaptive swings and wheelchair swings, to name a few). The park is at 2441 A Park Above Court off of Westside Boulevard. Tingley Beach offers lakes, which are open year-round and have free catch-and-release fishing areas in multiple ponds. There is a children’s pond available to kids 12 and under. Those over the age of 12 wishing to fish are required to have a New Mexico fishing license. The park is located at 1800 Tingley SW. Petroglyph National Monument is an open-air museum featuring more than 20,000 ancient images of people, animals and other designs, carved into the black rock of the Rio Grande Valley. Check the National Park Service website for details on parking fees at various parking lots.

Cheap and free eats

Just looking for somewhere to take your kids out to eat without breaking the bank? Local website ABQ Mom offers a round-up of deals from Albuquerque eateries.

Restaurants featured include Christy Mae’s Restaurant, 1400 San Pedro NE, which offers kids age 9 and younger a meal with a drink for $1.99 with an adult entree purchase; Tomato Cafe, 7900 San Pedro NE, which gives kids 2 and under free meals with the purchase of an adult meal; and Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 110 Central SW, where kids 6 and under eat free with a paying adult.