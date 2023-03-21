 Archbishop of Santa Fe offers apology to clergy sexual abuse survivors - Albuquerque Journal

Archbishop of Santa Fe offers apology to clergy sexual abuse survivors

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Archbishop John Wester walks into the Catherdal Basilica of St. Francis for Palm Sunday mass in Santa Fe, Sunday March 20, 2016. (Eddie Moore/Albuquerque Journal)

The Archbishop of Santa Fe in an open letter apologized to victims of clergy sexual abuse and said he hopes the close of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding brings the victims some measure of justice.

Archbishop John Wester’s letter comes as the archdiocese and victims of clergy abuse are working to resolve a long-running legal case over sexual abuse. Late last year, child sex abuse survivors overwhelmingly approved a $121.5 million plan to try to bring the case to a close.

“The Archdiocese takes responsibility for the abuse,” he said. “I am ashamed of what happened to you and even more so that it happened within the auspices of the Catholic Church.”

Wester also affirmed to the victims that none of them were to blame.

“Sadly, it is not unusual for those victimized by clergy sexual abuse to carry guilt for the abuse they received,” he said. “This guilt is often encouraged by the perpetrator and is entirely unfounded.

“You were completely innocent.”

The reorganization plan is the result of years of legal maneuvering that involved three mediators and effectively ended more than three dozen civil lawsuits in state court that alleged abuse of children by clergy in the archdiocese and negligence by church hierarchy.

The settlement is one of the largest of its kind involving the Catholic Church in the United States.

Allegations against priests in New Mexico cover a period from the 1940s to the 2010s. More than 80 priests have been credibly accused of sexual assault, and the archdiocese was shown in court records to have transferred priests from one parish to another once accusations of abuse surfaced.

“I pray that this moment will be yet another step in the healing process and that you will find the peace and well-being that is your God-given right,” Wester said.

Neither archdiocese officials nor an attorney who represents survivors of clergy sexual assault could immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Archbishop of Santa Fe offers apology to clergy sexual abuse survivors

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Reprieve for Albuquerque hot air balloonists: FAA backs off ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday ... The Federal Aviation Administration announced Friday it was backing off a previous ruling that required hot air balloons to carry an advanced onboard piece ...
2
Top of Mind: What do you think about Albuquerque ...
ABQnews Seeker
OPINION: What do you think about ... OPINION: What do you think about Albuquerque Public Schools' proposed school calendar?
3
'Deaf Row' a raw, wintry crime novel
ABQnews Seeker
Ron Franscell will discuss and sign ... Ron Franscell will discuss and sign copies of "Deaf Row: A Mystery" on Friday, March 24, at the International District Library.
4
'Shocking and intolerable': In wake of client injury, state ...
ABQnews Seeker
Already, about 1,000 clients have been ... Already, about 1,000 clients have been contacted, and eight possible abuse cases have been identified, state officials said.
5
'Indigenous Art, Culture, and Community' showcases the work of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The lineup includes such familiar names ... The lineup includes such familiar names as Jamie Okuma, Sandra Okuma, Helen Hardin, Lonnie Vigil, Ben Harjo, Teri Greeves and Marcus Amerman.
6
Volcano Vista's Alter commits to the University of the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Volcano Vista's 6-foot-9 Sean Alter, who ... Volcano Vista's 6-foot-9 Sean Alter, who was integral as the Hawks won their second straight Class 5A state basketball championship earlier this month, has ...
7
Four deaths in 24 hours: Details emerge in weekend ...
ABQnews Seeker
Police identify 3 of 4 homicide ... Police identify 3 of 4 homicide victims.
8
Editorial: APS must get a handle on guns ...
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Growing problem ... From the Editorial Board: Growing problem of guns on campuses erodes confidence that APS schools are safe.
9
Grammer: What Rick Pitino to St. John's means for ...
ABQnews Seeker
Odds & ends around UNM hoops, ... Odds & ends around UNM hoops, including the status of next season's Iona game and an update on the first Lobo in the transfer ...
10
National Puppy Day: Here are the top dog names ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's National Puppy Day this week; ... It's National Puppy Day this week; send us your best pup photos for a special Journal photo feature. Bonus points if your dog's name ...