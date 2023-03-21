Mudvayne to play Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 15

For more than two decades, Mudvayne has been making heavy metal music its own way.

The “Psychotherapy Sessions 2023” tour will stop at Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 15.

“An Event. On the Horizon. Over 25 years in the making. Brave travelers…You, and the alien seed – MuDvAyNe. A journey begun. Reaching Zenith. Now for the Eschatology,” said Matt McDonough, Mudvayne drummer.

Previously, the group made waves in 2022 when they embarked on the Freaks on Parade Tour co-headlined with Rob Zombie.

The 2023 tour marks Mudvayne’s first headlining endeavor since 2009.

The band will be joined by a number of supporting acts including Coal Chamber, performing for the first time in 8 years, along with GWAR, Nonpoint and, Butcher Babies.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 24, at ticketmaster.com.

The tour is produced by Live Nation and will consist of 26 dates.