Albuquerque drivers who aren’t paying speed camera tickets could get the boot

With just over half of Albuquerque’s lead-footed drivers paying their speed-camera-based citations on time, Mayor Tim Keller has a new strategy to crack down on delinquents — one that enlists the city’s small parking enforcement crew.

The mayor wants to make it illegal for people with multiple unpaid speed-camera citations to park on city streets or other city property. Those found parked in such areas could have their cars booted or impounded under legislation Keller recently proposed.

Keller’s plan would empower the Department of Municipal Development — which includes the parking division — to help enforce the new ordinance. The city has just seven parking enforcement officers, but a spokesman said every little bit helps.

“While parking services’ seven enforcement officers would not be going out of their way to seek out chronic (Automated Speed Enforcement) violators, this new bill would provide another tool to help hold repeat speeders accountable and encourage folks to pay their fines in order to avoid further consequences,” DMD spokesman Scott Cilke said in an emailed response to Journal questions.

The city’s Automated Speed Enforcement cameras went live last spring. The 10-camera ASE program has resulted in just under 44,000 citations so far, according to the city website. Citations cost $100, though people can opt instead to complete four hours of community service.

Only 56% of ASE citations are currently being paid by their 90-day deadline, Cilke said, though another 11% are paid after the deadline.

Keller’s new proposal specifically targets people who have defaulted on at least three ASE fines. It would allow the city to immobilize or impound those vehicles if they’re found parked on city streets, in city-owned or city-managed parking facilities or other city properties.

The legislation — which is currently headed to the City Council’s Finance and Government Operations committee — calls on the city to send written notice warning of such possible action to car owners who have at least two ASE fines simultaneously in default.

A city spokesman was unable to provide the Journal data about how many drivers meet that criteria.

A trio of city councilors — Brook Bassan, Isaac Benton and Klarissa Peña — are co-sponsoring the proposal at the mayor’s request.

“Automated Speed Enforcement has been a great tool in slowing down traffic speeds and the option of community service has been helpful alternative to paying fines,” Peña said in a statement. “But we need to ensure violators are paying their fines and completing their penalties.”