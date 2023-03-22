Talk of the Town: Park & Rec head needs to go; Clovis naming; Gila access, and guns

Drop Parks & Rec chief

IT’S TIME for Dave Simon, the head of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department, to go. First, he proposed building an educational center at Elena Gallegos Open Space, which violates the covenant that established (the open space).

Now we learn the city spent over $235,000 to purchase artificial turf for the N.M. Gladiators to play football at the Rio Rancho Events Center.

Why are our tax dollars being used to benefit another city? It’s time to find a new director of the city’s Parks & Recreation Department.

Tom Besson, Albuquerque

A Melrose/Clovis lesson

THERE WERE two articles in the (March 5 Sunday) Journal, one regarding a Melrose, N.M., cat and one regarding Clovis’ name. Here is some further verification of the name Clovis as well as some Melrose history.

At the turn of the 20th Century, an enterprising young couple from Kentucky moved to Melrose to help establish and work in the Bank of Melrose. Melrose was the site of the Acheson Topeka & Santa Fe Railroad Station. However, when the powers that be determined the railroad should stop 8 miles from the Texas border, the family, as well as others, followed the economical direction. Sterling A. Jones, wife Nell and their daughter Ruby were among those. Jones and fellow banker A. W. Skarda joined forces and established the Citizens Bank in 1916, which still is fully operational today …

The frequently told story by these pioneers was the daughter of Edward Payson Ripley, president of the AT&SF railroad, was studying French history as they traveled by train through the area. She suggested they name the new town “Clovis” after the French King Clovis. … Riley Switch became Clovis, the whim of a young student.

Rossanna Hays, Granddaughter-in-law, S.A. Jones, Albuquerque

Gate blocks Gila access

KINGSTON IS an old mining town from the 1880s. Once having the biggest population of any place in New Mexico, Kingston it is now the home to no more than 30 full-time residents.

… At the end of Main Street there is a trailhead that can take you to Hillsboro peak. The road has been open for over 100 years and is maintained jointly by Sierra County and the U.S. Forest Service.

Last month a new property owner who owns land on both sides of the road installed a locked gate and “no trespassing” signs, totally blocking public access to the Gila Wilderness and the LaDrone trailhead.

Sierra County says it’s not their problem; U.S. Forest Service says not much they can do. They are so used to doing nothing it must be habit forming. We need this gate and lock removed and help to get it done.

Steve Chojnowski, Hillsboro

Guns are not toys

I AM sending after reading the (Feb. 24) article that Jordan Trujillo allegedly killed his younger brother (and) they often pointed the gun at each other. There are way too many instances where this has been happening. …

For most of my life, I was told to be careful when handling guns. Rule No. 1 was always assume a gun was loaded unless you check the barrel before shooting. Rule No. 2 was never point a gun at someone because you could accidently shoot them. Rule No. 3 was guns are not toys.

Shelly Sintas, Raton