Sports Speak Up! Readers disappointed in how Lobo men’s, women’s basketball seasons finished

By ABQJournal News Staff

I WAS OUTRAGED to learn that the Duff twin sisters had abandoned the Lady Lobo basketball team on the eve of their team playing in the NIT here at home last week … instead of playing in the NIT. Our Lady Lobo fans treated them like royalty all this year, cheered for them like family and escalated their reputations here. What a devious, classless act, as they abandoned the loving home that made them who they are now!

— Disgusted in Nob Hill!

“OPT OUT.” Is that some sort of euphemism?

— Richard in Los Ranchos

HERE’S AN IDEA whose time has come: If a UNM athlete chooses not to complete a season or postseason without a “legitimate” excuse such as injury or death in the family, he or she should forfeit their scholarship and pay back whatever they have been given. When an athlete is a member of a team, he or she is obligated to continue helping their teammates get the best results possible for as long as the season and postseason lasts.

— Rich, Corrales

RECENT SUGGESTIONS to bring back Yvonne Sanchez to replace Mike Bradbury make as much sense as bringing back Mike Locksley to replace Danny Gonzales. You gotta be kidding. Both were terrible fits at UNM.

— Bob, UNM Area

AS A 25-YEAR loyal supporter, the outcome was a disappointment. After a difficult first quarter our Lady Lobos dominated creating a 10-point lead into the third quarter. What followed in the last 2:45 minutes of the game was however a major disappointment. Lobos down by nine and coach Bradbury did not deploy a full court press to turn things around. What was he thinking in terms of strategy?

— Loyal but disappointed supporter

KANSAS STATE was picked for last place in the Big 12 Conference. Florida Atlantic plays in front of 3,000 fans. Xavier fired their coach last year after he got them to the NIT but not the NCAA Tournament. What do these three teams have in common? They’re all in the NCAA’s Sweet 16. New Mexico? They can only begrudgingly root for the Mountain West’s torch bearer, San Diego State, another Sweet 16 team, to keep winning so as to put cash in UNM’s athletic department’s coffers. NCAA success is so close, yet so far away.

— 60 Year UNM Fan

FOR THE FIRST part of the season, the Lobos had a swagger that showed lots of confidence. It looked like the double overtime loss on the road took the heart right out of them and from then on the swagger was gone. But did enjoy the coaching and the hard play and hustle from the team–please keep the current members away from the portal.

— Fan since ’61, Ken

 

