Photos: UNM Lobos baseball team fall 2-0 against NMSU By Jon Austria / Photo & Visuals Editor Tuesday, March 21st, 2023 at 9:20PM New Mexico State University Aggies' Edwin Martinez-Pagani heads to third base during their game against UNM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Albuquerque. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)University of New Mexico Lobo's infielder Dylan Ditzenberger fields to ball to first base during their game against the New Mexico State University Aggies at UNM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)University of New Mexico Lobo's meet at the mound to talk with pitcher Justin Still during their game against the New Mexico State University Aggies at UNM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. .(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)New Mexico State University's Cal Villareal shakes hands with his third base coach after hitting a solo home run against UNM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)University of New Mexico Lobo's Kyle Smith connects on a double during a game against the New Mexico State University Aggies at UNM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)University of New Mexico Lobo's Kyle Smith reacts after reaching second base during a baseball game against New Mexico State University Aggies at UNM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. (Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)New Mexico State University Aggies celebrate their 2-0 win over UNM on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 in Albuquerque.(Jon Austria/ Albuquerque Journal)