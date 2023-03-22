 Comstock Act: How does it fit in the abortion debate? - Albuquerque Journal

Comstock Act: How does it fit in the abortion debate?

By Elise Kaplan / Journal Investigative Reporter

The local ordinances pertaining to abortion access that passed in five jurisdictions across eastern New Mexico are rooted in a 150-year-old law called the Comstock Act that prohibits the sending of “obscene material” through the mail.

That specifically includes anything “designed, adapted, or intended for producing abortion.”

Because of that, Clovis City Commissioner David Bryant stressed that the ordinance he and his fellow commissioners passed was not an “anti-abortion ordinance,” but instead merely mandates that any business applying for a license would have to adhere to the federal law as laid out in the act.

He added that no one has yet applied to open an abortion clinic in Clovis.

Rep. Linda Serrato, D-Santa Fe, who sponsored state HB 7 prohibiting jurisdictions from restricting access to reproductive health care, said abortion opponents basing their legal arguments on the Comstock Act were “reaching.”

“Providing health care is outside of the realm of the Comstock Law and I think we’ve seen that a lot of times in case law,” she said. “I’m very confident in what we’ve crafted that they would not have a real legal leg to stand on.”

The 1873 law is named for Anthony Comstock, who the U.S. Department of Justice called “a prominent anti-vice crusader who believed that anything remotely touching upon sex was … obscene.”

In December, the Department of Justice issued an opinion for the U.S. Postal Service that said the law does not prohibit the mailing of medication intended to induce an abortion as long as the sender is not intending that the medication will be used unlawfully.

“There are manifold ways in which recipients in every state may use these drugs, including to produce an abortion, without violating state law,” the opinion states. “Therefore, the mere mailing of such drugs to a particular jurisdiction is an insufficient basis for concluding that the sender intends them to be used unlawfully.”

Home » News » New Mexico News » Comstock Act: How does it fit in the abortion debate?

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
New Mexico passed laws protecting access to abortion. Opponents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists want to challenge the ... Anti-abortion activists want to challenge the passage of New Mexico’s House Bill 7 in court.
2
Comstock Act: How does it fit in the abortion ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ordinances pertaining to abortion access that ... Ordinances pertaining to abortion access that passed in jurisdictions across eastern New Mexico are rooted in this 150-year-old law.
3
Photos: UNM Lobos baseball team fall 2-0 against NMSU
ABQnews Seeker
4
Albuquerque trims bus schedule, seeks input on future service ...
ABQnews Seeker
A staffing shortage is prompting ABQ ... A staffing shortage is prompting ABQ RIDE to suspend some routes and reduce service on many others
5
Former Albuquerque city staffer claims she was wrongfully fired ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mara Burstein, a former city administrator, ... Mara Burstein, a former city administrator, alleges she was fired despite statements from a doctor attesting that her medical conditions required her to telecommute ...
6
Albuquerque drivers who aren’t paying speed camera tickets could ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Tim Keller wants to make ... Mayor Tim Keller wants to make it illegal for people with multiple unpaid speed-camera citations to park on city streets or other city property ...
7
US regulators delay decision on nuclear fuel storage license
ABQnews Seeker
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- U.S. regulators ... ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) -- U.S. regulators say they need more time to wrap up a final safety report and make a decision on whether ...
8
Mudvayne to play Isleta Amphitheater on Aug. 15
ABQnews Seeker
For more than two decades, Mudvayne ... For more than two decades, Mudvayne has been making heavy metal music its own way. The 'Psychotherapy Sessions 2023' tour will stop at Isleta ...
9
Archbishop of Santa Fe offers apology to clergy sexual ...
ABQnews Seeker
A letter from Archbishop John Wester’s ... A letter from Archbishop John Wester’s to victims of clergy sexual abuse comes as the archdiocese and survivors are working to resolve a long-running ...