 AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day - Albuquerque Journal

AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day

By Michael R. Sisak And Eric Tucker

NEW YORK (AP) — The Manhattan grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump over hush money payments during his 2016 presidential campaign will not meet Wednesday despite that being one of the days each week when the panel ordinarily convenes, according to four people familiar with the matter.

The grand jurors were told to be on standby for Thursday, another day when the panel has been meeting, three of the people said. The reason for the postponement was not immediately clear, but it would indicate that a vote on whether or not to indict Trump will be at least temporarily pushed back.

The people who confirmed that the grand jury would not be meeting as scheduled were not authorized to discuss those details on the record and spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press.

The development comes amid mounting signs that the grand jury, which is probing payments to silence a porn actor who says she had a sexual encounter with Trump, is nearing the completion of its work.

Prosecutors had recently invited Trump himself to appear before the grand jury, and on Monday heard from a witness favorable to his case as a way to ensure that the panel would be presented with any information that could conceivably be considered exculpatory.

Trump over the weekend stated that he expected to be arrested on Tuesday, though the day came and went without that happening.

_____

Tucker reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Michael Balsamo and Colleen Long contributed to this report.

Home » AP Feeds » AP sources: Trump probe grand jury not meeting for the day

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Trump waits out grand jury as New York braces ...
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- Facing the ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Facing the possibility of criminal charges, Donald Trump waited it out in Florida on Tuesday as New York braced for ...
2
In Trump probe, grand jury hears from final witnesses
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- A New ... NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York grand jury investigating Donald Trump appeared to be hearing from final witnesses as law enforcement officials accelerated ...
3
Putin welcomes China's Xi to Kremlin amid Ukraine fighting
AP Feeds
MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir ... MOSCOW (AP) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin warmly welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, sending a powerful message to Western ...
4
Source: Lawyer invited to testify before Trump grand jury
AP Feeds
WASHINGTON (AP) -- A lawyer who ... WASHINGTON (AP) -- A lawyer who previously advised Michael Cohen, the key government witness in the hush money payment investigation into Donald Trump, has ...
5
US says Russian warplane hits American drone over Black ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A Russian ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a U.S. surveillance drone over the Black Sea on Tuesday in a ...
6
Cohen testifies before grand jury in Trump hush money ...
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump's ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Donald Trump's former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen testified Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments made ...
7
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia's advance ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think ...
8
UK: Russian advance in Bakhmut could come with heavy ...
AP Feeds
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces ... KYIV, Ukraine (AP) -- Russian forces have made progress in their campaign to capture the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine, the focus of ...
9
Trump invited to testify before NY grand jury, lawyer ...
AP Feeds
NEW YORK (AP) -- Former President ... NEW YORK (AP) -- Former President Donald Trump has been invited to testify before a New York grand jury that has been investigating hush ...