 Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at age 75 - Albuquerque Journal

Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at age 75

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

GALLUP, N.M. (AP) — Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly died Wednesday after a long illness, according to a family spokesman.

Shelly died in New Mexico with his family at his side, said Deswood Tome. He was 75.

Shelly took over as president on the vast reservation in January 2011 after serving one term as the tribe’s vice president. The 27,000 square-mile (69,000 square-kilometer) reservation extends into New Mexico, Arizona and Utah.

Shelly lost his re-election bid in 2014, but the Navajo Supreme Court extended his time in office by five months after the tribal election was delayed by a question over Navajo language fluency requirements for the job involving another candidate.

Prior to that, Shelly served on the Navajo Nation Council for 16 years representing his hometown of Thoreau and served eight years as a McKinley County commissioner.

Shelly and his family ran a transportation business for the last seven years.

He is survived by Martha Shelly, his wife of 57 years, plus five children, 12 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Shelly’s family will be holding a private service for him with a public memorial planned at a future date.

Home » News » Nation » Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at age 75

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at age ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly ... Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly died Wednesday after a long illness, according to a family spokesman. He was 75.
2
Spring break's half-over already? Here's a list of low-cost ...
ABQnews Seeker
Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque ... Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque Public Schools kids and their families, and the weather's been meh. With drizzly, moody weather expected to continue ...
3
$500 rebate for New Mexico residents in 2023: What ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico taxpayers could be taking ... New Mexico taxpayers could be taking home an additional $500 or $1,000 this year. How do these rebates work?
4
Cloudy with a 100% chance of retirement: 15 questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Steve Stucker, longtime weatherman with KOB, ... Steve Stucker, longtime weatherman with KOB, will be retiring at the end of the month. From the names — and health statuses — of ...
5
New Mexico passed laws protecting access to abortion. Opponents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists want to challenge the ... Anti-abortion activists want to challenge the passage of New Mexico’s House Bill 7 in court.
6
Comstock Act: How does it fit in the abortion ...
ABQnews Seeker
Ordinances pertaining to abortion access that ... Ordinances pertaining to abortion access that passed in jurisdictions across eastern New Mexico are rooted in this 150-year-old law.
7
Photos: UNM Lobos baseball team fall 2-0 against NMSU
ABQnews Seeker
8
Albuquerque trims bus schedule, seeks input on future service ...
ABQnews Seeker
A staffing shortage is prompting ABQ ... A staffing shortage is prompting ABQ RIDE to suspend some routes and reduce service on many others
9
Former Albuquerque city staffer claims she was wrongfully fired ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mara Burstein, a former city administrator, ... Mara Burstein, a former city administrator, alleges she was fired despite statements from a doctor attesting that her medical conditions required her to telecommute ...