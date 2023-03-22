 DeSantis to expand 'Don't Say Gay' law to all grades - Albuquerque Journal

DeSantis to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law to all grades

By Anthony Izaguirre / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 3 times

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ‘ administration is moving to forbid classroom instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in all grades, expanding the controversial law critics call “Don’t Say Gay” as the Republican governor continues to focus on cultural issues ahead of his expected presidential run.

The proposal, which would not require legislative approval, is scheduled for a vote next month before the state Board of Education and has been put forward by the state Education Department, both of which are led by appointees of the governor.

The rule change would ban lessons on sexual orientation and gender identity from grades 4 to 12, unless required by existing state standards or as part of reproductive health instruction that students can choose not to take. The initial law that DeSantis championed last spring bans those lessons in kindergarten through the third grade. The change was first reported by the Orlando Sentinel.

DeSantis has leaned heavily into cultural divides on his path to an anticipated White House bid, with the Republican aggressively pursuing a conservative agenda that targets what he calls the insertion of inappropriate subjects in schools.

Spokespeople for the governor’s office and the Education Department did not immediately return an emailed request for comment.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre condemned the proposal saying “It’s wrong, it’s completely, utterly wrong.” She called it “part of a disturbing and dangerous trend that we’re seeing across the nation” of targeting LGBTQ people.

Last year’s Parental Rights in Education Act drew widespread backlash nationally, with critics saying it marginalizes LGBTQ people and their presence in society. President Joe Biden called it “hateful.”

DeSantis and other Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.

Critics of the law say its language — “classroom instruction,” “age appropriate” and “developmentally appropriate” — is overly broad and subject to interpretation. Consequently, teachers might opt to avoid the subjects entirely for fear of being sued, they say.

The law also kicked off a feud between the state and Disney, one of the state’s largest employers and political donors, after the entertainment giant publicly opposed the law and said it was pausing political donations in the state.

At the governor’s request, the Republican-dominated Legislature voted to dissolve a self-governing district controlled by Walt Disney World over its properties in Florida, and eventually gave DeSantis control of the board. The move was widely seen as a punishment for the company opposing the law. The board oversees municipal services in Disney’s theme park properties and was instrumental in the company’s decision to build near Orlando in the 1960s.

Disney later this year will host a large conference on LGBTQ workplace representation with the group Out & Equal, continuing a longstanding relationship with the organization.

DeSantis has faced calls from at least one Republican presidential contender to go even further than the existing law, with former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley last month saying the prohibition could be more stringent and extended into later grades.

The proposed rule change this year also signals the governor’s willingness to bypass even the compliant state legislature and instead leverage state boards in order to accomplish his high-profile political goals. Late last year, at DeSantis’ urging, state medical boards voted to ban children from receiving hormones or undergoing surgeries to treat gender dysphoria.

“Everything he does is about what can further his own career ambitions,” said Brandon Wolf, press secretary for the LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Florida. “And it’s clear he see the anti-LGBTQ movement as his vehicle to get him where he wants to go.”

___

Associated Press reporter Aamer Madhani contributed from Washington.

Home » Politics » DeSantis to expand ‘Don’t Say Gay’ law to all grades

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
‘A real tragedy’: Animal nonprofit raising funds to replace ...
ABQnews Seeker
A nonprofit that provides medical care ... A nonprofit that provides medical care for animals in the wild had its trailer full of medical supplies and equipment stolen, now the organization ...
2
Teenage girls charged in severe beating of 13-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Two teenage girls have been charged ... Two teenage girls have been charged and a third is being sought in the severe beating of another teen earlier this month at a ...
3
Teens accused in back-to-back carjackings in Southwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Three teens are accused of carjacking ... Three teens are accused of carjacking three people at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon before a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Southwest Albuquerque.
4
New Mexico passed laws protecting access to abortion. Opponents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists want to challenge the ... Anti-abortion activists want to challenge the passage of New Mexico’s House Bill 7 in court.
5
Spring break's half-over already? Here's a list of low-cost ...
ABQnews Seeker
Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque ... Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque Public Schools kids and their families, and the weather's been meh. With drizzly, moody weather expected to continue ...
6
Former Albuquerque city staffer claims she was wrongfully fired ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mara Burstein, a former city administrator, ... Mara Burstein, a former city administrator, alleges she was fired despite statements from a doctor attesting that her medical conditions required her to telecommute ...
7
Cloudy with a 100% chance of retirement: 15 questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Steve Stucker, longtime weatherman with KOB, ... Steve Stucker, longtime weatherman with KOB, will be retiring at the end of the month. From the names — and health statuses — of ...
8
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at age ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly ... Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly died Wednesday after a long illness, according to a family spokesman. He was 75.
9
$500 rebate for New Mexico residents in 2023: What ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico taxpayers could be taking ... New Mexico taxpayers could be taking home an additional $500 or $1,000 this year. How do these rebates work?
10
Albuquerque drivers who aren’t paying speed camera tickets could ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Tim Keller wants to make ... Mayor Tim Keller wants to make it illegal for people with multiple unpaid speed-camera citations to park on city streets or other city property ...