‘A real tragedy’: Animal nonprofit raising funds to replace equipment stolen from hotel parking lot

A Placitas nonprofit that provides medical care for animals in the wild is raising money to replace a trailer full of medical supplies and equipment that was stolen earlier this month.

Helping Paws Across Borders’ medical trailer was stolen from the Route 66 Casino Hotel parking lot right before a scheduled free clinic in To’hajiilee on the night of March 9.

Stolen items include antibiotics, surgery supplies, heartworm and flea prevention collars, an ultrasound machine among other things, HPAB Founder Angela Cherry wrote on the organization’s GoFundMe fundraiser page.

While the current goal is to raise at least $15,000 to replace the trailer and order medicines, the end goal is to reach $35,000 to replace everything that was stolen, including tables, leashes, blankets, surgery supplies and more, according to the organization.

“We are devastated and saddened by this loss. We need your help to purchase another trailer and fill it again with supplies so we can continue our mission,” Cherry wrote in the GoFundMe.

HPAB is based in Placitas, NM, but like its name suggests, it has traveled to many places to uphold its mission of providing free spays, neuters, vaccinations and overall medical care to animals in need.

Volunteers with the organization have journeyed to Belize, Puerto Rico, the Bahamas and have even ventured into Chernobyl, always representing the organization’s motto, “every animal deserves kindness,” which is echoed in every online outlet of the organization.

“We rarely ask for financial help from the public but sadly this has been a real tragedy for us.” Cherry said. “We do this for the people and animals that’s how we have chosen to give back.”

People can help HPAB by donating through Venmo or PayPal, both available in the organization’s website or directly through GoFundMe.com.