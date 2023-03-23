 Getting news behind bars: How it works at Metropolitan Detention Center - Albuquerque Journal

Getting news behind bars: How it works at Metropolitan Detention Center

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

The Metropolitan Detention Center. (Roberto E. Rosales/Journal)

Q: Can you receive the Albuquerque Journal in the Metropolitan Detention Center? — J.R.

A: Yes. And it’s not just the Journal. MDC allows inmates to subscribe to a variety of publications such as newspapers, magazines, newsletters brochures and soft-cover books, said Tia Bland, communications director for Bernalillo County.

There is also a law library at the detention center and inmates can reach out to the MDC chaplain for more reading material. In addition, inmates have access to a tablet system allowing them to download books, movies and games.

Lewd material or content is not allowed.

Inmates are also not allowed to send or receive mail containing violent material or content threatening facility security and order or public safety, according to Bland.

As to the Journal specifically, two MDC inmates currently subscribe to the Journal.

And no, before you ask, there is not a newsboy tossing the paper over the jail’s walls first thing every morning. Inmates receive the newspaper via the U.S. Postal Service. The mail rate for the daily print paper is $35 per month.

