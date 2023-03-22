Teens accused in back-to-back carjackings in Southwest Albuquerque

Three teens are accused of carjacking three people at gunpoint on Tuesday afternoon before a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Southwest Albuquerque.

Malachi Crockett, 18, and two 17-year-olds are charged in the string of incidents that resulted in multiple crashes and left bullet holes in two homes.

One 17-year-old was “too intoxicated to be interviewed” and Crockett was treated at a hospital before being booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Police say they found three handguns where the teens were detained, including one that had a modification to fire fully-automatic.

Crockett is charged with three counts each of armed robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. His family declined to comment Wednesday.

It is unclear what charges the other two teens are facing.

The incident started around 5:30 p.m. when a carjacking was reported near Tower Pond Park in Southwest Albuquerque, according to the complaint. A woman told police she was driving to her son’s baseball game when she stopped for three teens in a crosswalk.

Police said the boys surrounded the woman and one pointed a gun at her, taking her car, a white sedan. Within minutes, the teens in the carjacked vehicle tried to pull another person out of a vehicle at gunpoint but the driver sped off.

Then, at 5:45 p.m., a woman was waiting for her children about two miles away near Westgate Community Park when the white car — now with a flat tire — parked in front of her, according to the complaint. The woman thought “maybe they needed help” before two teens got out and stole her SUV at gunpoint.

Police said the teens almost immediately crashed the woman’s SUV and left it unoccupied. Another woman in the area told police she witnessed the teens carjack someone and they started following her in the white car while shooting at her.

The woman said she wrecked into a home and ran away as two teens approached with guns, according to the complaint. Another woman in the area told police she was blocked by a white car and she thought the teens “needed assistance.”

Police said the woman told them three teens with guns got out of the white car and carjacked her, leaving in both vehicles. At some point officers spotted the last carjacked vehicle on Central and a pursuit was authorized.

The vehicle crashed near Atrisco and Bridge and Crockett, the two 17-year-olds and a 15-year-old tried to run but were detained, according to the complaint. One of the 17-year-olds was identified by three witnesses as a suspect in two of the carjackings.

Police said the 15-year-old was released after police learned he was “picked up after the crime spree and not accountable for any charges.”