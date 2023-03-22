Back in the green: All inspected restaurants pass last week

Worried diners can breathe a sigh of relief this week. After four restaurants failed in the last batch of inspections, all 38 establishments inspected last week passed, including La Madeleine, which was in the red following an early March inspection.

GREEN Steelbridge Kitchen, 525 2nd SW (Mar. 16)

Keller’s Farm Stores, 6100 Coors NW (Mar. 14)

Monte Vista Christian Church, 3501 Campus NE (Mar. 17)

Smiths, 6125 4th NW (Mar. 16)

El Modelo Tortilla Factory, 1715 2nd SW (Mar. 15)

Walgreens, 2011 12th NW (Mar. 17)

Jack in the Box, 7601 Menaul NE (Mar. 17)

Steps Ahead Learning Center, 3500 Indian School NE (Mar. 17)

Fuddruckers, 6600 Menaul NE (Mar. 16)

Chipotle, 3400 NM 528 NW (Mar. 14)

Five Guys, 6650 Holly (Mar. 13)

T.J. Maxx, 2100 Louisiana NE (Mar. 13)

La Madeleine, 2110 Louisiana NE (Mar. 17)

Sushi Avenue at Smiths, 6125 4th NW (Mar. 16)

Dairy Queen, 6600 Holly NE (Mar. 13)

Don Sushi, 205 Silver SW (Mar. 17)

Blaze Pizza, 6400 Holly NE (Mar. 17)

Dippin’ Dots, 6600 Menaul NE (Mar. 16)

Mi Taco Su Taco, 5701 Gibson SE (Mar. 13) – mobile food unit

McDonald’s, 9515 Candelaria NE (Mar. 17)

Flying Roadrunner Bakery, 303 Romero NW (Mar. 17)

Albuquerque Meadows Food Bank, 7112 Pan American NE (Mar. 16)

505 Corn Pit, 6320 Zuni SE (Mar. 15)

Wildflowers Day Nursery, 613 Amherst NE (Mar. 13)

American Winds of Grace, 7917 San Francisco NE (Mar. 16)

Homewood Suites Albuquerque Uptown, 7101 Arvada NE (Mar. 13)

Sanchez Tacos, 1607 Broadway SE (Mar. 15) – mobile food unit

Fareast Fuzion, 5901 Central NE (Mar. 17)

Great American Cookies, 8001 Wyoming NE (Mar. 17)

Icon Cinema, 4591 San Mateo NE (Mar. 15)

Foodtopia, 4959 Pan American NE (Mar. 15)

Cafe del Sol, 4374 Alexander NE (Mar. 15)

Menchie’s, 6500 Holly NW (Mar. 13)

Smallcakes, 8101 San Pedro NE (Mar. 13)

Tortilla Kitchen, 6550 Paseo del Norte NE (Mar. 13)

Dion’s Commisasary, 4595 San Mateo NE (Mar. 15)

Jersey Mike’s Subs, 400 Holly NE (Mar. 17)

Viet Kitchen, 1606 Central SE (Mar. 13) YELLOW None listed. RED None listed.

These are summaries of Albuquerque Environmental Health restaurant inspections. For more information, or to view a searchable database of city restaurant inspections, visit the Environmental Health’s inspection results page here.

Inspection key:

GREEN: No violations, or minor violations corrected on-site.

YELLOW: Some violations that may or may not have been corrected on-site; some corrective action required, but no required downgrade or closure.

RED: Major violations that presented an imminent hazard and required an immediate downgrade or closure.

DOWNGRADE: The restaurant has not yet been required to immediately close, but the public should only eat there at their own risk.

CLOSURE: Immediate closure. A corrective action plan with a mandatory compliance timeline, and a reopening inspection will be required.

