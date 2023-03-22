Teenage girls charged in severe beating of 13-year-old

Two teenage girls have been charged and a third is being sought in the severe beating of another teen earlier this month at a park in Southeast Albuquerque.

Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office spokeswoman Nancy Laflin said the 13 and 14-year-old were charged with kidnapping, aggravated battery and conspiracy in the March 12 incident that left a 13-year-old injured.

“An arrest warrant is outstanding for a 12-year-old for the same incident. The investigation is still ongoing to identify other individuals who were possibly involved,” Laflin said.

Laflin said the two teens who were arrested are being held at the Bernalillo County Juvenile Detention Center, “but eventually could be placed under house arrest where they will be required to wear a GPS monitor.”

Police said two friends had gone to a party with other teens when they were separated and one was “severely beaten” at a park. Detectives reportedly discovered several posts on social media about the beating and other evidence that identified the possible suspects.