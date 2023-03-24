 'All the World Is Sleeping' sheds light on the realities of addiction - Albuquerque Journal

‘All the World Is Sleeping’ sheds light on the realities of addiction

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

All the World is Sleeping
New Mexico native Ryan Lacen’s latest film, “All the World is Sleeping” is currently available on digital platforms. (Courtesy of Bjoern Kommerell)

Ryan Lacen grew up in Albuquerque going to the movies with his family.

It is there he would be thrust into a world created by a team of filmmakers.

He was intrigued by the concept, which is why today, Lacen is a filmmaker.

The New Mexico native also has a film playing in theaters, which has always been one of his goals.

After years of patience, “All the World is Sleeping,” is playing in select theaters and is available for rental and purchase on all digital platforms.

“What a journey it’s been,” Lacen says. “To have the movie in theaters and being played alongside the films of today, it’s amazing. When we first started this film, I knew it was important, but you never know where it’s going to end up.”

In 2017, the Albuquerque-based nonprofit Bold Futures decided to try using film to tell the stories of women who so often are voiceless.

“All the World Is Sleeping” sheds light on the realities of addiction and the resources desperately needed for families living in cycles of addiction.

Production on the film didn’t take place until 2018, when it began in Las Cruces.

Lacen and crew used all of 2019 to edit the film and prepared it for a 2020 release – then the pandemic hit.

By 2021, the film was on the festival circuit, where it picked up best narrative feature at the New York Latino Film Festival. Then it had a New Mexico premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival in October 2021.

“We filmed it all on a limited budget,” Lacen says. “We had to premiere it at a drive-in theater in the Bronx. I’ve always wanted to have my own film in a theater and it’s such a special moment. Not only for me, but for the cast, crew and Bold Futures, who worked so hard to have these women’s voices uplifted.”

The film’s main character, Chama, played by Melissa Barrera, is an imaginative composite of the seven women who helped craft this storyline. Chama encompasses elements of their bravery and struggles while exposing the arduous circumstances they have endured.

All the World is Sleeping
Ryan Lacen on the set of “All the World is Sleeping” in Las Cruces. (Courtesy of Ryan Lacen)

Barrera, along with co-star Jackie Cruz, worked with the mothers on and off set to authentically capture and represent their truth. Each genuinely wanted to understand the “cyclical, chaotic, yet hopeful” side of fighting addiction.

Barrera has since been seen in the film “In the Heights” and will be Carmen in the movie “Carmen.” Cruz skyrocketed to fame in the TV series “Orange Is the New Black.”

Lacen was raised in Albuquerque, then went to New Mexico State University for a year before heading to the University of New Mexico for the remainder of his schooling.

Though he now resides in Los Angeles, where he runs his production company, Normal, Lacen is always looking to bring productions back to New Mexico.

“It’s my home,” he says of New Mexico. “The older that I get, I’m able to tell unique stories through film. I started as a film intern and now I’m directing. It’s up to me now to turn stories into film. I’m trying to leave my mark through films that make a difference.”

Lacen hopes that “All the World is Sleeping” will inspire empathy in communities.

“The film wants to put audiences in these women’s shoes,” he says. “I want the film to be able to give people hope and show that we’re all capable of helping others.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

Watch now
New Mexico native Ryan Lacen’s latest film, “All the World is Sleeping” is currently available for rental and purchase at all digital platforms.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘All the World Is Sleeping’ sheds light on the realities of addiction

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
'All the World Is Sleeping' sheds light on the ...
ABQnews Seeker
"All the World is Sleeping" had ... "All the World is Sleeping" had a New Mexico premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival in October 2021.
2
'Better Call Saul' actor to be honored at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Patrick Fabian will be on hand ... Patrick Fabian will be on hand to accept the award in Las Cruces at the 2023 LCIFF awards ceremony at the Rio Grande Theatre ...
3
PBS documentary looks back on protesting and its impact ...
ABQnews Seeker
American Experience's "The Movement and the ... American Experience's "The Movement and the 'Madman'" will premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
4
Albuquerque police called in the bomb squad. It turned ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police called out the bomb ... Albuquerque police called out the bomb squad when they found what they thought was a pipe bomb in a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon. The ...
5
Traditional Spanish Market gets new leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take ... Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take the reins
6
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- Outraged Denver students ... DENVER (AP) -- Outraged Denver students and parents demanded better school security and pushed for tighter firearm controls Thursday, a day after a 17-year-old ...
7
New Mexico tribe keeps title to portion of national ...
ABQnews Seeker
10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals issues ... 10th U.S. Circuit of Appeals issues a split ruling in the case brought by Jemez Pueblo over lands it was seeking to reclaim in ...
8
BCSO details deputy shootout with rifle-wielding suspect
ABQnews Seeker
On Thursday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s ... On Thursday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detailed the March 12 shootout that ended after deputy Jeremy Ruckman wounded Santillano during the gunfire exchange ...
9
Photos: Carlsbad beats Cleveland, 13-3, during the first round ...
ABQnews Seeker