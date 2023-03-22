Cirque Italia brings its maritime-themed show to Albuquerque

Epic pirate adventures aren’t only for the movies.

Cirque Italia’s latest adventure is called “Water Circus” and will start a two week stand in Albuquerque beginning Thursday, March 30, at Cottonwood Mall.

The “Water Circus” story begins with ringmaster Clown Rafinha fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more.

Swashbucklers balance upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.

According to Feliza Rosenthal, Cirque Italia manager, suspense is built in with the crossbow act and the danger-filled Wheel of Death performances.

“There’s so much excitement in this show,” Rosenthal says. “I got started with Cirque Italia about four years ago. My sister works with the company as well and I didn’t know what I wanted to do after I finished school. This has been an amazing opportunity to learn from people from all over the world.”

Rosenthal is looking forward to the return to Albuquerque with this show.

The tour travels with semitrucks, and a cast and crew of 55.

“We all live on-site,” she says. “Some of us live in trailers. The owner pulls out the stops to make sure we’re all comfortable while on tour. I get to travel around the United States for 11 months out of the year. I really love building those connections with the fans.”

Cirque Italia was founded in 2012 by Manuel Rebecchi. The company tours shows across the United States.

While each show is different, Rosenthal says the company maintains a high level of performing arts.

She says Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.