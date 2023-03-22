 Cirque Italia brings its maritime-themed show to Albuquerque - Albuquerque Journal

Cirque Italia brings its maritime-themed show to Albuquerque

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

Morgaine Rosenthal and D Fernandez perform on the aerial straps as part of “Water Circus” by Cirque Italia.
(Courtesy of Duane Vosiko)

Epic pirate adventures aren’t only for the movies.

Cirque Italia’s latest adventure is called “Water Circus” and will start a two week stand in Albuquerque beginning Thursday, March 30, at Cottonwood Mall.

The “Water Circus” story begins with ringmaster Clown Rafinha fishing when he unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside. His ensuing journey takes the audience through storms on the high seas, dreams of angelic aerialists, pirate fights and more.

Swashbucklers balance upside down on a rum barrel, juggling knives, and even one having a run-in with a mermaid.

According to Feliza Rosenthal, Cirque Italia manager, suspense is built in with the crossbow act and the danger-filled Wheel of Death performances.

“There’s so much excitement in this show,” Rosenthal says. “I got started with Cirque Italia about four years ago. My sister works with the company as well and I didn’t know what I wanted to do after I finished school. This has been an amazing opportunity to learn from people from all over the world.”

Rosenthal is looking forward to the return to Albuquerque with this show.

Cirque Italia’s “Water Circus” has a crossbow part to the production. (Courtesy of Cirque Italia)

The tour travels with semitrucks, and a cast and crew of 55.

“We all live on-site,” she says. “Some of us live in trailers. The owner pulls out the stops to make sure we’re all comfortable while on tour. I get to travel around the United States for 11 months out of the year. I really love building those connections with the fans.”

Cirque Italia was founded in 2012 by Manuel Rebecchi. The company tours shows across the United States.

While each show is different, Rosenthal says the company maintains a high level of performing arts.

She says Cirque Italia continues to contribute to the circus industry by abiding by a strict animal-free policy.

BEFORE YOU GO
•If you purchased your tickets online or over the phone through Cirque Italia or Cirqueitalia.com and selected Will Call as your delivery method you will need to go to the Ticket Office located at the trailer at the front of the tent. Will Call will ask for ID.

• If you purchased your tickets through any other ticketing service, please follow the instructions provided by that service regarding ticket redemption. If you are unable to redeem your tickets you will need to go to the Ticket Office located at the trailer in the front of the tent. Will Call will ask for ID.

•As long as you received either an email confirming your purchase, an email of your receipt, or an Order Number from Cirque Italia, all you have to do is present your ID at Will Call, which is located at the front entrance of the first tent. For tickets delivered via email from cirqueitalia.com, you may also present your electronic tickets on your smartphone, please be sure to have the barcodes visible for the gate staff to scan.

• You can purchase tickets at the door with cash, credit or debit cards. If you are purchasing with a debit or credit card please present your ID. There will be a ticketing fee added to each ticket you purchased. Seat assignments will be best available as determined by Box Office staff.

• Children are considered ages 2-12, therefore, the free child offer (via promo code) may be used for a child age 2-12. Any additional children need to purchase children’s tickets at full price. Children under the age of 2 are automatically free, but must be seated on a parent’s lap. Car seats/carriers or strollers are not allowed inside the venue, so please leave them in your vehicle.
Presented by Cirque Italia

‘Water Circus’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30, and April 6; 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 31, and April 7; 1:30, 4:40 and 7:30 p.m. April 1 and April 8; 1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. April 2 and April 9; 7:30 p.m. April 3 and April 5.

WHERE: Cottonwood Mall parking lot, 10000 Coors Bypass NW

HOW MUCH: Tickets start at $10, plus fees, at cirqueitalia.com

