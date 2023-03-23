 ‘The Baby Monitor’ comes to the Santa Fe Playhouse - Albuquerque Journal

‘The Baby Monitor’ comes to the Santa Fe Playhouse

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

Laura Gómez stars in “The Baby Monitor,” which is being staged by Santa Fe Playhouse. (Courtesy of Jochy Campusano)

You may know the actress Laura Gómez as Bianca Flores in “Orange is the New Black,” but this month Gómez heads to the stage of the Santa Fe Playhouse.

Gómez is playing Soledad, a late-30s Dominican immigrant who works as an artist and part-time nanny in the production “The Baby Monitor,” which is directed by Colin Hovde.

“Theater is how I began, I started in the Dominican Republic when I was a teenager and my first play that I did was actually at 17,” Gómez said. “Then, I became a part of a theater group in college and I moved to New York, where I started acting and I started in theater.”

Gómez has also appeared in “Law and Order,” “Law and Order: Special Victims Unit” and “The Last O.G.”

“It has been quite a journey, I have not loved theater in quite a while and this has been a great reminder of how much I missed a great experience,” Gómez said. “Well, acting is like my first love, and writing was something I discovered or developed through acting.”

Gómez said “The Baby Monitor” tackles a lot of hot-button issues.

“I think people will enjoy it because there is an urgency to the things that are covered here like same-sex marriage, and prejudice around that type of situation with a child,” Gómez said. “It explores race and class, and family dynamics within the old American structure.”

As an actor and one who is in theater, one piece of advice Gómez would offer any aspiring actors or writers is to hone your craft.

“I would say be really aware of if this is what you want, because this is not an instantaneous thing,” Gómez said “It is a matter of process and it takes time and getting to know your craft. So, I would say to really get into it with a mind of a craftsman you know, as an artist really gets into it with patience and love.”

‘The Baby Monitor’
WHEN: 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, March 25; 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 30; repeats through April 1

WHERE: Santa Fe Playhouse, 142 E. De Vargas St., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $75 premium seating; $50 reserved seating; $30 general admission; $27 seniors; $15 for students, at santafeplayhouse.org or 505-988-4262

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘The Baby Monitor’ comes to the Santa Fe Playhouse

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Cirque Italia brings its maritime-themed show to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Cirque Italia's latest adventure is called ... Cirque Italia's latest adventure is called "Water Circus" and will start a two week stand in Albuquerque beginning Thursday, March 30, at Cottonwood Mall.
2
Joe Samba bring his reggae-infused music to Sunshine Theater
ABQnews Seeker
Joe Samba will play the Sunshine ... Joe Samba will play the Sunshine Theater on Sunday, March 26, with Pepper
3
‘The Baby Monitor’ comes to the Santa Fe Playhouse
ABQnews Seeker
"Orange is the New Black" actress ... "Orange is the New Black" actress Laura Gómez to play Soledad in "The Baby Monitor."
4
Steel Bender, Teddy Roe's and M'tucci's debut hefeweizen-style beer ...
ABQnews Seeker
POLICY Wheat is available on tap ... POLICY Wheat is available on tap at M'tucci's locations and in 16-ounce cans at Teddy Roe's, 3222 Central Ave. SE.
5
Harry's Roadhouse fires on all cylinders with sensational specials ...
ABQnews Seeker
One of the city's most revered ... One of the city's most revered casual dining establishments, Harry's serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
6
Whimsical fountain at botanic garden may be removed
ABQnews Seeker
Multi-colored fountain, located prominently near the ... Multi-colored fountain, located prominently near the entrance to the Botanic Garden, has physically deteriorated to the point where it is now being considered for ...
7
Alec Baldwin’s attorneys claim email sent by ex-prosecutor indicates ...
ABQnews Seeker
Alec Baldwin's attorneys criticize a former ... Alec Baldwin's attorneys criticize a former special prosecutor in the "Rust" movie shooting case, suggesting she used the case to advance her political career.
8
Gateway Center construction hits asbestos snag
ABQnews Seeker
City of Albuquerque says it will ... City of Albuquerque says it will take longer to finish the long-awaited homeless shelter in the old Lovelace hospital
9
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly 'put others first'
ABQnews Seeker
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly ... Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly died Wednesday after a long illness, according to a family spokesman. He was 75.