 Court orders Trump lawyer to provide docs in Mar-a-Lago case - Albuquerque Journal

Court orders Trump lawyer to provide docs in Mar-a-Lago case

By Eric Tucker / Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday directed a lawyer for Donald Trump to turn over to prosecutors documents in the investigation into the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Florida estate.

The order was reflected in a brief online notice by a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. The case is sealed, and none of the parties in the dispute are mentioned by name.

But the details appear to correspond with a closed-door fight before a lower court judge over whether M. Evan Corcoran could be forced to provide documents or give grand jury testimony in the Justice Department special counsel probe into whether Trump mishandled top-secret information at Mar-a-Lago.

Last week, Beryl Howell, the outgoing chief judge of the U.S. District Court, directed Corcoran to answer additional questions before the grand jury. He had appeared weeks earlier before the federal grand jury investigating the Mar-a-Lago matter, but had invoked attorney-client privilege to avoid answering certain questions.

Though attorney-client privilege shields lawyers from being forced to share details of their conversations with clients before prosecutors, the Justice Department can get around that if it can convince a judge that a lawyer’s services were used in furtherance of a crime — a principle known in the law as the “crime-fraud” exception.

Howell ruled in the Justice Department’s favor shortly before stepping aside as chief judge on Friday, according to a person familiar with the matter. That ruling was subsequently appealed, and the court records show the dispute before the federal appeals panel concerned an order that was issued last Friday by Howell.

The three-judge panel that issued the decision include Cornelia Pillard, an appointee of former President Barack Obama, and J. Michelle Childs and Florence Pan, both appointees of President Joe Biden. The order came just hours after the court imposed tight deadlines on both sides to file written briefs making their case.

A lawyer for Corcoran did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment on Wednesday, and a lawyer for Trump declined to comment on the sealed order.

Corcoran is regarded as relevant to the investigation in part because last year he drafted a statement to the Justice Department asserting that a “diligent search” for classified documents had been conducted at Mar-a-Lago in response to a subpoena. Months later, though, FBI agents searched the home with a warrant and found roughly 100 additional documents with classified markings.

The Justice Department is investigating whether Trump or anyone in his orbit obstructed its efforts to recover all the classified documents, which included top-secret material, from his home.

___

Follow Eric Tucker on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

Home » News » Nation » Court orders Trump lawyer to provide docs in Mar-a-Lago case

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
‘A real tragedy’: Animal nonprofit raising funds to replace ...
ABQnews Seeker
A nonprofit that provides medical care ... A nonprofit that provides medical care for animals in the wild had its trailer full of medical supplies and equipment stolen, now the organization ...
2
Teenage girls charged in severe beating of 13-year-old
ABQnews Seeker
Two teenage girls have been charged ... Two teenage girls have been charged and a third is being sought in the severe beating of another teen earlier this month at a ...
3
Teens accused in back-to-back carjackings in Southwest Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Three teens are accused of carjacking ... Three teens are accused of carjacking three people at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon before a police pursuit that ended in a crash in Southwest Albuquerque.
4
New Mexico passed laws protecting access to abortion. Opponents ...
ABQnews Seeker
Anti-abortion activists want to challenge the ... Anti-abortion activists want to challenge the passage of New Mexico’s House Bill 7 in court.
5
Spring break's half-over already? Here's a list of low-cost ...
ABQnews Seeker
Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque ... Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque Public Schools kids and their families, and the weather's been meh. With drizzly, moody weather expected to continue ...
6
Former Albuquerque city staffer claims she was wrongfully fired ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mara Burstein, a former city administrator, ... Mara Burstein, a former city administrator, alleges she was fired despite statements from a doctor attesting that her medical conditions required her to telecommute ...
7
Cloudy with a 100% chance of retirement: 15 questions ...
ABQnews Seeker
Steve Stucker, longtime weatherman with KOB, ... Steve Stucker, longtime weatherman with KOB, will be retiring at the end of the month. From the names — and health statuses — of ...
8
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly dies at age ...
ABQnews Seeker
Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly ... Former Navajo Nation President Ben Shelly died Wednesday after a long illness, according to a family spokesman. He was 75.
9
$500 rebate for New Mexico residents in 2023: What ...
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico taxpayers could be taking ... New Mexico taxpayers could be taking home an additional $500 or $1,000 this year. How do these rebates work?
10
Albuquerque drivers who aren’t paying speed camera tickets could ...
ABQnews Seeker
Mayor Tim Keller wants to make ... Mayor Tim Keller wants to make it illegal for people with multiple unpaid speed-camera citations to park on city streets or other city property ...