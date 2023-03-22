Livin’ ‘Mi Vida Loca’: 7 activities for this weekend

Before Ricky Martin was “Livin’ la Vida Loca” in the ’90s, there was Pam Tillis living “Mi Vida Loca.” The “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial” songstress will be joined by Lorrie Morgan at Buffalo Thunder this weekend. Time to get loca.

Grub & suds

The 7th Annual Great New Mexico Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival is making its way back to Balloon Fiesta Park for an afternoon for grub and suds.

From noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 25, the event will feature a gathering of over 30 food trucks, a bunch of breweries, as well as music and games.

Tickets start at $5, plus fees, at eventbrite.com . Kids 10 and under get in for free. Balloon Fiesta Park is located at 5500 Balloon Fiesta Parkway NE.

Calling all cardboard competitors

If you have an abundance of cardboard and some duct tape, Sipapu Ski & Summer Resort has an event for you.

From 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday, March 25, you can dash down the mountain in the cardboard derby.

The cost is $10 per vessel, collected on race day. For more information visit sipapu.ski/event/cardboard-derby

A bevy of bulls

If it’s March in Albuquerque, it must be time for some bull riding.

The dirt starts flying at the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 24; 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25; and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Pit, 1111 University Blvd. SE. Tickets start at $15, plus fees, at golobos.evenue.net.

Chocolate and coffee fueled

If you love chocolate or coffee and also love putting your feet to the pavement, come out to the Chocolate and Coffee Run.

The 5K takes off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26, and the Kids K race goes off at 10:15 a.m. from Washington Middle School, 11001 Park Ave. SW.

Race registration is $18 for the Kids K, $22 for the 5K walk/run, or $45 for the Nitro 5K walk/run at irunfit.org . There is race day registration on site and prices increase on race day.

All run participants will receive a $15 ticket to the upcoming Southwest Coffee and Chocolate Fest, as well as coffee, chocolate and a race t-shirt.

‘Oh the places you’ll go’

Explora! is hosting a free teen night event from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 24.

Participants can check out X Studio, eat pizza, play games and learn about science.