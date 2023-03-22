Livin’ ‘Mi Vida Loca’: 7 activities for this weekend

Before Ricky Martin was “Livin’ la Vida Loca” in the ’90s, there was Pam Tillis living “Mi Vida Loca.” The “Cleopatra, Queen of Denial” songstress will be joined by Lorrie Morgan at Buffalo Thunder this weekend. Time to get loca.
If it’s March in Albuquerque, it must be time for some bull riding.
The dirt starts flying at the PBR Ty Murray Invitational at 7:45 p.m. Friday, March 24; 6:45 p.m. Saturday, March 25; and 1:45 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Pit, 1111 University Blvd. SE. Tickets start at $15, plus fees, at golobos.evenue.net.
Chocolate and coffee fueled
If you love chocolate or coffee and also love putting your feet to the pavement, come out to the Chocolate and Coffee Run.
The 5K takes off at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, March 26, and the Kids K race goes off at 10:15 a.m. from Washington Middle School, 11001 Park Ave. SW.
Race registration is $18 for the Kids K, $22 for the 5K walk/run, or $45 for the Nitro 5K walk/run at irunfit.org. There is race day registration on site and prices increase on race day.
All run participants will receive a $15 ticket to the upcoming Southwest Coffee and Chocolate Fest, as well as coffee, chocolate and a race t-shirt.
‘Oh the places you’ll go’
Explora! is hosting a free teen night event from 6-9 p.m. Friday, March 24.
Participants can check out X Studio, eat pizza, play games and learn about science.
Registration is required at cabq.gov/teen-nights. Explora! is located at 1701 Mountain Road NW.
‘¡Si Se Puede!’
The National Hispanic Cultural Center is hosting the 30th Annual César Chávez and Dolores Huerta Celebration from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, March 25. The festivities include a car show, live dance and music, activities for the family and a keynote address from Dolores Huerta.
To register for the free event visit nhccnm.org. The NHCC is located at 1701 Fourth St. SW.
‘Grits & Glamour’
Lorrie Morgan and Pam Tillis will deliver “Grits & Glamour” at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at Buffalo Thunder Resort Casino.
Tickets run $39-$49, plus fees, at holdmyticket.com. Buffalo Thunder is located at 30 Buffalo Thunder Trail in Santa Fe.