Man sentenced to 6 years in 2021 crash-turned-fatal shooting in Southwest Albuquerque

By Olivier Uyttebrouck / Journal Staff Writer

Ruben Sanchez entered a plea on Wednesday during a virtual hearing from the Metropolitan Detention Center. (2nd Judicial District Court livestream)

Deputies two years ago found the body of Miguel Gonzalez-Munoz in the wreckage of his car in Southwest Albuquerque.

Ruben Sanchez, 24, pleaded guilty Wednesday to voluntary manslaughter and shooting at or from a motor vehicle and was sentenced to six years in prison in the shooting death of 35-year-old Gonzalez-Munoz.

The fatal encounter took place after the two men were involved in a head-on crash on Bridge SW near Old Coors, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

“I just want to apologize to Mr. Gonzalez-Munoz and his family and it was never my intention to harm anybody,” Sanchez said Wednesday, shortly before he was sentenced. “I wish it never happened and I keep them in my prayers.”

Sanchez has remained in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center since April 2021.

Bernalillo County deputies found Gonzalez-Munoz in a blood-covered Jeep Cherokee that crashed in the 2300 block of Bridge SW. He died at the scene.

Deputies also found a Nissan Altima with front-end damage registered to Sanchez in the 2900 block of Bridge SW.

A witness told deputies that the two vehicles crashed in the 2900 block of Bridge SW and the two drivers exchanged words, the complaint said. One man shouted “really?” and fired five or six gunshots into the Jeep Cherokee, the witness said.

The Jeep Cherokee then traveled east before it crashed in the 2300 block of Bridge SW.

After his arrest, Sanchez told deputies he was driving west on Bridge SW when the other vehicle collided head-on with his car, the complaint said. Sanchez told deputies he feared the other driver had a gun and appeared to point something at him, the complaint said.

Sanchez told deputies he drew a 9mm handgun and fired two shots at the other driver, it said.

