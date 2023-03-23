Sports Speak Up! More consternation caused by Lobo women’s NIT defeat

FOR THREE QUARTERS the Lobos played Washington with more energy, shared the ball more with less dribbling and crisp passing, displayed better shot selection and team defense without the twins in the lineup. All that effort and team play somehow suddenly vanished in the fourth quarter, which has been a familiar theme this season. This loss sits squarely on the shoulders of the Lobo coaching staff.

— Lobo fan in MT

MEDIOCRE MIKE will never get the Lady Lobos to the Promised Land. Top players bailing out this year, similar player turmoil a couple of years ago. It all starts with his players all calling him Mike (lack of respect). Blows out weak opponents but constantly chokes in tough games. King of excuses! Should have a consistent top 25 women’s program but not with Mikey running the show. Time for change.

— TTrujillo

KEEP YOUR SHIRT ON, Arkansas coach Eric MUSSELMAN. You otherwise look like a 120 pound weakling.

— Old Schooler