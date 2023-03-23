Prep basketball: Metro stars are abundant on all-state teams — here are the lists

It stood to reason — a boys basketball season dominated by schools in the metro area would also see that dominance reflected in the All-State teams announced earlier this week by the New Mexico High School Coaches Association.

All five members of the Class 5A boys first team are from the metro area, led by Volcano Vista sophomore forward Kenyon Aguino, who last week was named the Gatorade Player of the Year.

He is joined on the first team by four outstanding guards in Los Lunas’ Jalin Holland, Cleveland’s Daniel Steverson, West Mesa’s Elijah Brody and Rio Grande’s Jonah Lopez.

Three of the five members of the 4A first team also were from Albuquerque: Del Norte’s Shane Douma-Sanchez, Kellan Gehres from state champion Albuquerque Academy, and Highland’s Alexis Dominguez.

Sandia Prep forward Alex Jeffries was the lone metro member on the 3A first team. Menaul’s Prashant Chouhan was named to the 2A first team.

GIRLS: The 5A first team wasn’t a clean sweep for the metro area as the boys were, but it was still largely filled by standout local talent.

The city’s two most imposing forwards — Leilani Love of Albuquerque High and Taejhuan Hill of Volcano Vista — were voted to the first team. So were the city’s two premier guards: Eldorado’s Bella Hines and Sandia’s Sydney Benally.

The first team is rounded out by Kapiolani Anitielu of Farmington, and Aspen Salazar of Centennial.

Hope Christian’s outstanding forward, Kathleen Obisike, a double-double machine for the Huskies, and St. Pius guard Alyssa Maes were voted to the first team in Class 4A.

There were no first-team representatives from the metro area in 3A, 2A or 1A.

NOTE: The Journal’s annual All-Metro teams will be announced this weekend.

ALL-STATE BASKETBALL TEAMS

BOYS

CLASS 5A

First team: Elijah Brody, West Mesa; Jalin Holland, Los Lunas; Kenyon Aguino, Volcano Vista; Jonah Lopez, Rio Grande; Daniel Steverson, Cleveland.

Second team: Andrew Hill, Sandia; Brandon Kehres, Organ Mountain; Michael Mackey, Hobbs; Damian Perez, Carlsbad; Yehnhi Wilson, Organ Mountain.

CLASS 4A

First team: Daemon Ely, Taos; Alexis Dominguez, Highland; Nick Sanchez, Artesia; Kellan Gehres, Albuquerque Academy; Shane Douma-Sanchez, Del Norte.

Second team: Derek Sanchez, Pojoaque Valley; Joe Jack, Albuquerque Academy; Jett Wyckoff, Hope Christian; Alex Alfaro, Deming; Satchel Hogue, Kirtland Central.

CLASS 3A

First team: Adam Montoya, St. Michael’s; Bodie Schlinger, Robertson; Jude Thomas, Navajo Prep; Orion King, Navajo Prep; Alex Jeffries, Sandia Prep.

Second team: Sabiani Rios, St. Michael’s; Kenneth Montoya, Robertson; Tyrell Archie, Crownpoint; Cooper Hautau, Bosque School; Mitch Grover, Santa Fe Prep.

CLASS 2A

First team: Jacob Lujan, Jal; Prashant Chouhan, Menaul; Jahvon Askew, Texico; Jodaiah Padilla, Pecos; Rylan Ruff, Clayton.

Second team: Marcos Chavez, Santa Rosa; Luka Torrez, Escalante; Dillon Salazar, Tularosa; Ashton Thompson, Eunice; Aidan Holton, Pecos.

CLASS 1A

First team: Kael Stephens, Magdalena; Steven Masini, Dora; Joaquin Segura, Fort Sumner/House; D’Shaun Vinyard, Magdalena; Clay Norman, Fort Sumner/House.

Second team: Cy Draper, Melrose; Orren Floyd, Maxwell; Brock Burns, Logan; Cash Burney, Fort Sumner/House; Zane Rush, Grady.

GIRLS

CLASS 5A

First team: Kapiolani Anitielu, Farmington; Sydney Benally, Sandia; Bella Hines, Eldorado; Taejhuan Hill, Volcano Vista; Leilani Love, Albuquerque High; Aspen Salazar, Centennial.

Second team: Mari Manzanares, Volcano Vista; Emma Christiano, Las Cruces; Jordyn Dyer, La Cueva; Brynn Hargrove, Hobbs; Bhret Clay, Hobbs.

CLASS 4A

First team: Aaryanna Lansing, Kirtland Central; Kathleen Obisike, Hope Christian; Rylie Whitehair, Gallup; Daliyah Morris, Gallup; Alyssa Maes, St. Pius.

Second team: Alyssa Vigil, Hope Christian; Aaliyah Nevarez, Highland; Kiera Livingston, Gallup; G.G. Romero, Los Alamos; Emilia Clani, Kirtland Central.

CLASS 3A

First team: Brooke Badonie, Tohatchi; Leah Delgarito, Thoreau; Emma Lewis, Santa Fe Indian; Aniya Johnson, Navajo Prep; Alexis Pacheco, Robertson.

Second team: Tru Billie, Navajo Prep; WynterRose Sheka, Tohatchi; Alexus Lafferty, Tucumcari; MistiDawn Roybal, Robertson; Mika Juan, Sandia Prep.

CLASS 2A

First team: Tana Lopez, Mesa Vista; Sylvia Gedman, Laguna-Acoma; Brycelyn Martinez, Escalante; Catelyn Breshears, Texico; Morgan Crisp, Clayton.

Second team: Bailey Vigil, Dulce; Natalia Stout, Pecos; Isabella Poison, Santa Rosa; Haileigh Brown, Capitan; Rochelle Lopez, Peñasco.

CLASS 1A

First team: Tana Crisp, Roy/Mosquero; Isabelle Sena, Melrose; Alyce Apachito, To’hajiilee; Tyler-Rose Apachito, To’hajiilee; Selma Baca, Roy/Mosquero.

Second team: Faith Jasso, Dora; Olivia Lucero, Fort Sumner/House; Graci Odom, Melrose; Addy Offutt, Animas; Yuliana Garcia, Evangel Christian/Oak Grove.