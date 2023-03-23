 1 dead and 1 injured in NW ABQ shooting - Albuquerque Journal

1 dead and 1 injured in NW ABQ shooting

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

A suspect has been detained after one person was shot to death and another injured in an overnight shooting in Northwest Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The APD’s Homicide Unit was dispatched to take over the shooting investigation around 10:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Central NW, a few blocks east of Central and 98th.

There they “located two subjects with apparent gunshot wounds,” said Officer Chase Jewell in an email.

Jewell said one person succumbed to their injuries on scene and the other was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Information about the suspect has not been released.

Jewell asked that the public respect closed off areas.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 1 dead and 1 injured in NW ABQ shooting

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Cirque Italia brings its maritime-themed show to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Cirque Italia's latest adventure is called ... Cirque Italia's latest adventure is called "Water Circus" and will start a two week stand in Albuquerque beginning Thursday, March 30, at Cottonwood Mall.
2
1 dead and 1 injured in NW ABQ shooting
ABQnews Seeker
A suspect has been detained after ... A suspect has been detained after one person was shot to death and another injured in an overnight shooting in Northwest Albuquerque.
3
National Puppy Day: Here are the good boys and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Which of these 34 pups is ... Which of these 34 pups is the cutest?
4
Getting news behind bars: How it works at Metropolitan ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Journal reader asks: Can you ... A Journal reader asks: Can you get the paper in New Mexico’s largest jail?
5
Joe Samba bring his reggae-infused music to Sunshine Theater
ABQnews Seeker
Joe Samba will play the Sunshine ... Joe Samba will play the Sunshine Theater on Sunday, March 26, with Pepper
6
‘The Baby Monitor’ comes to the Santa Fe Playhouse
ABQnews Seeker
"Orange is the New Black" actress ... "Orange is the New Black" actress Laura Gómez to play Soledad in "The Baby Monitor."
7
Steel Bender, Teddy Roe's and M'tucci's debut hefeweizen-style beer ...
ABQnews Seeker
POLICY Wheat is available on tap ... POLICY Wheat is available on tap at M'tucci's locations and in 16-ounce cans at Teddy Roe's, 3222 Central Ave. SE.
8
Harry's Roadhouse fires on all cylinders with sensational specials ...
ABQnews Seeker
One of the city's most revered ... One of the city's most revered casual dining establishments, Harry's serves breakfast, lunch and dinner.
9
Whimsical fountain at botanic garden may be removed
ABQnews Seeker
Multi-colored fountain, located prominently near the ... Multi-colored fountain, located prominently near the entrance to the Botanic Garden, has physically deteriorated to the point where it is now being considered for ...