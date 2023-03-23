1 dead and 1 injured in NW ABQ shooting

A suspect has been detained after one person was shot to death and another injured in an overnight shooting in Northwest Albuquerque, according to the Albuquerque Police Department.

The APD’s Homicide Unit was dispatched to take over the shooting investigation around 10:30 p.m. in the 9000 block of Central NW, a few blocks east of Central and 98th.

There they “located two subjects with apparent gunshot wounds,” said Officer Chase Jewell in an email.

Jewell said one person succumbed to their injuries on scene and the other was transported to a hospital for treatment.

Information about the suspect has not been released.

Jewell asked that the public respect closed off areas.