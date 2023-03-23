 Rainbow Ryders renews contract with Balloon Fiesta to remain ride vendor - Albuquerque Journal

Rainbow Ryders renews contract with Balloon Fiesta to remain ride vendor

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Rainbow Ryders, one of the largest hot air balloon companies in the world, has renewed its contract with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to remain the official ride partner. (Nadav Soroker/For the Journal)

Have you ever flown in a balloon in Albuquerque? Or are you planning to fly in a balloon in the future?

Chances are you flew — or will fly — in a balloon from Rainbow Ryders, one of the largest hot-air balloon companies in the country. The company, founded in 1983, will continue giving flights to balloon enthusiasts as it recently signed a new contract with the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta to remain the official ride concessionaire.

“As the ‘World’s Premiere Balloon Event,’ many of our guests attend Balloon Fiesta with the desire to be a part of the greatest show in the air,” Sam Parks, AIBF executive director, said in a statement. “They accomplish this ‘bucket list’ item as a passenger in a Rainbow Ryder balloon.”

The new contract between Rainbow Ryders and Balloon Fiesta is for two years with two optional one-year extensions. The company, according to spokeswoman Jamie Dickerman, has served as the official ride partner of the Balloon Fiesta since 1999 and through the partnership the hot-air balloon company gets a percentage of the costs people pay for rides.

Rainbow Ryders expects to have 38 balloons in the morning and afternoons at the fiesta this year, as long as weather permits.

“We are honored and privileged to have our contract renewed,” Scott Appelman, the CEO of Rainbow Ryders, said in a statement. “We look forward to sharing our passion for hot-air ballooning not only at the balloon fiesta, but year-round at both our locations — Albuquerque and Phoenix.”

