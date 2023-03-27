Annual South Valley Pride Day celebration opens application for vendors, artisans parade entries and Outstanding Citizen nominations

Organizers of South Valley Pride Day, scheduled for April 23, have announced that applications for food vendors, artisans and parade entries are open through March 31 at 4 p.m., according to the Bernalillo County government website.

Nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Citizen Award will also be accepted. This year’s event will honor outstanding residents of County Commission District 2 — the southwestern-most district in the county — for their volunteer work and contributions to improving the quality of life in Bernalillo County, the website stated.

The parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta SW.

This year, Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada will present the annual event celebrating life in the South Valley.