Annual South Valley Pride Day celebration opens application for vendors, artisans parade entries and Outstanding Citizen nominations

By Elizabeth Tucker / Journal Digital Producer

Organizers of South Valley Pride Day, scheduled for April 23, have announced that applications for food vendors, artisans and parade entries are open through March 31 at 4 p.m.,  according to the Bernalillo County government website.

Nominations for the 2023 Outstanding Citizen Award will also be accepted. This year’s event will honor outstanding residents of County Commission District 2 — the southwestern-most district in the county — for their volunteer work and contributions to improving the quality of life in Bernalillo County, the website stated.

The parade will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 at the Westside Community Center, 1250 Isleta SW.

This year, Bernalillo County Commissioner Steven Michael Quezada will present the annual event celebrating life in the South Valley.

