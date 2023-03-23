Los Luceros Historic Site to host history talk on Sunday, March 26

The Los Luceros Historic Site will be hosting a talk by ranger Joseph Tackes about genízaros at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

“Retracing New Mexico’s Ancestry: Los Genízaros” brings to light the story of genízaros, a little-discussed story rooted in New Mexico’s history of indentured servitude. The talk will cover the origins of the genízaros label used by the Spanish, why indentured servants were brought to the state, the hardships they faced, and the role that their descendants played in shaping the history and current state of New Mexico.

The Los Luceros Historic Site is located at 253 County Road 41 in Alcalde.

General admission for adults is $7 at my.nmculture.org. Children’s admission is free. The site is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. For more information on Los Luceros Historic Site, visit newmexicoculture.org/historic-sites/los-luceros.