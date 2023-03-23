 Los Luceros Historic Site to host history talk on Sunday, March 26 - Albuquerque Journal

Los Luceros Historic Site to host history talk on Sunday, March 26

By Beth Trujillo / Assistant Features Editor

The Los Luceros Historic Site will be hosting a talk by ranger Joseph Tackes about genízaros at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

“Retracing New Mexico’s Ancestry: Los Genízaros” brings to light the story of genízaros, a little-discussed story rooted in New Mexico’s history of indentured servitude. The talk will cover the origins of the genízaros label used by the Spanish, why indentured servants were brought to the state, the hardships they faced, and the role that their descendants played in shaping the history and current state of New Mexico.

The Los Luceros Historic Site is located at 253 County Road 41 in Alcalde.

General admission for adults is $7 at my.nmculture.org. Children’s admission is free. The site is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. For more information on Los Luceros Historic Site, visit newmexicoculture.org/historic-sites/los-luceros.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Los Luceros Historic Site to host history talk on Sunday, March 26

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Cirque Italia brings its maritime-themed show to Albuquerque
ABQnews Seeker
Cirque Italia's latest adventure is called ... Cirque Italia's latest adventure is called "Water Circus" and will start a two week stand in Albuquerque beginning Thursday, March 30, at Cottonwood Mall.
2
Los Luceros Historic Site to host history talk on ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Los Luceros Historic Site will ... The Los Luceros Historic Site will be hosting a talk by ranger Joseph Tackes about genízaros at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
3
Rainbow Ryders renews contract with Balloon Fiesta to remain ...
ABQnews Seeker
The new contract between Rainbow Ryders ... The new contract between Rainbow Ryders and Balloon Fiesta is for two years with two optional one-year extensions.
4
Denver school shooting suspect dead; parents push security
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- A 17-year-old student ... DENVER (AP) -- A 17-year-old student was found dead in the Colorado woods after being accused of shooting and wounding two administrators at his ...
5
National Puppy Day: Here are the good boys and ...
ABQnews Seeker
Which of these 34 pups is ... Which of these 34 pups is the cutest?
6
New Mexico to offer free virtual tutoring this summer ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Public Education Department is offering ... The Public Education Department is offering free tutoring in reading for early elementary school students and in math for sixth graders, areas that were ...
7
Steak dinners and ski passes: As lobbyists spend to ...
ABQnews Seeker
About $285,000 in spending was reported ... About $285,000 in spending was reported by lobbyists and their employers over a nine-week stretch, though more detailed filings are expected in May. A ...
8
Man sentenced to life plus 2½ years in shooting ...
ABQnews Seeker
Izaiah Garcia was sentenced Thursday to ... Izaiah Garcia was sentenced Thursday to life plus 2 1/2 years in the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old Sandia High School student in 2019.
9
Spring break's half-over already? Here's a list of low-cost ...
ABQnews Seeker
Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque ... Spring break is half-over for Albuquerque Public Schools kids and their families, and the weather's been meh. With drizzly, moody weather expected to continue ...