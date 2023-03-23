NM-filmed ‘Chupa’ premieres on Netflix on April 7

Production on “Chupa” began in Aug. 2021 in New Mexico.

Crews filmed for months on location around the state — including Estancia, Zia Pueblo, Mesilla, Santa Fe and Albuquerque.

The feature film is slated to be released on April 7, on Netflix.

The film follows 13-year-old Alex, played by Evan Whitten, who flies from Kansas City to Mexico to meet his extended family for the first time.

There he meets his grandfather and former lucha libre champion Chava, played by Demián Bichir.

He also meets his energetic, wrestling-obsessed cousin Memo, played by Nickolas Verdugo, and fearless, hip cousin Luna, played by Ashley Ciarra. Just as Alex begins to get his bearings, he discovers a mythical creature living under his grandfather’s shed — a young chupacabra cub, which he recognizes from stories of the feared, full-grown chupacabra, fabled to feed on farmers’ livestock.

Alex soon learns that his new friend “Chupa” has a secret history with his family, and that dogged, dangerous scientist Richard Quinn, played by Christian Slater is hunting the misunderstood creature to try and harness his powers.

It is directed by Jonás Cuarón.

According to the New Mexico Film Office, the production is employing about 300 crew members and 650 background and extras from the state.