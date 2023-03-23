 'Better Call Saul' final season hits Netflix on April 18 - Albuquerque Journal

‘Better Call Saul’ final season hits Netflix on April 18

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

“Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill. (Greg Lewis/AMC/Sony Pictures Television)

April 18, 2023. This is the day the sixth and final season of “Better Call Saul” will hit Netflix.

The final season will hit the streaming service exactly one year after the sixth season premiered on AMC.

The series called Albuquerque home since it started production in 2014. The final season of the series concludes the complicated journey and transformation of its compromised hero, Jimmy McGill, played by Bob Odenkirk, into criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. It is produced by AMC and Sony Pictures Television.

“Vince (Gilligan), Peter (Gould) and Bob (Odenkirk) took the question, ‘Why would you ever try to follow one of the most celebrated and beloved shows in television history with a sequel’ and they answered it on every possible level, with truly extraordinary results,” said Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks. “Saul Goodman has been a central character on AMC for more than a decade, and he really livens up the place. Profound appreciation and respect for Vince, Peter, Bob, Rhea, Jonathan, Giancarlo, Patrick, Michael and everyone else responsible for this remarkable series, which has earned its place alongside ‘Breaking Bad’ in the hearts and minds of millions of fans and in the pantheon of great television. As we approach these final episodes, it truly is S’all good, man.”

According to AMC, the final episode of the Odenkirk-led series was more than four times as big as the sixth season premiere.

According to Nielsen, the Aug. 15 series finale of “Better Call Saul” drew 1.8 million viewers in Live + Same Day Nielsen data, making it the was the most-watched episode on AMC since the season 3 finale.

In delayed viewing, the “Better Call Saul” finale was easily the most-watched episode of the drama’s sixth and final season, with an audience of 2.7 million on AMC, according to Nielsen.

