 Prep baseball: Defending 5A champ Carlsbad is in town and intends to rise to level of competition (with photo gallery) - Albuquerque Journal

Prep baseball: Defending 5A champ Carlsbad is in town and intends to rise to level of competition (with photo gallery)

By James Yodice / Journal Staff Writer

 

RIO RANCHO — The quality of the field at this year’s Sal Puentes Invitational had the Carlsbad Cavemen deep in thought this week.

“That’s the reason we come up here every year, is for good competition,” Carlsbad baseball coach Cody May said. “Starting Monday, we talked about treating this like a mini state tournament.”

Four of the top eight ranked teams in Class 5A — No. 2 Cleveland, No. 3 Rio Rancho, No. 4 Carlsbad and No. 8 Sandia — are crammed into the eight-team Puentes bracket.

So as Carlsbad polished off Cleveland 12-3 on Thursday in the first round of the 2023 event at Rio Rancho High, the defending state champion Cavemen had some extra spring in their postgame chatter.

“Today,” senior center fielder Tristin Thomas said, “you see what we’re capable of, and we haven’t shown that at all through the beginning of the year.”

Senior Mack Mabrey retired the first 11 Storm batters on a cold day — the game was even briefly interrupted by rain — and surrendered just two hits over 5 ⅔ innings. He struck out eight in his best performance of the season.

Mabrey also hit a solo home run for Carlsbad (12-2), which will face Sandia at 4 p.m. Friday in the semifinals.

Mabrey, a hard-throwing southpaw, was the No. 2 starter for Carlsbad in its 2022 championship season behind Nolan Perry — who was drafted in the 12th round last summer by the Toronto Blue Jays — but almost certainly would have been the ace most anywhere else.

“I just need to approach it like, don’t let the moment get too big and do what I know how to do,” said the 6-foot-2 Mabrey (2-1). “And stick with the basics of what I’ve always done. So if I can just do that all year long, I think I’ll be just fine.”

May said he chatted with Mabrey on Wednesday.

“He knows he’s our dude,” May said. “We challenged him last night at the hotel. It’s like, ‘Mack, you’re our man, and you haven’t proved it yet. And tomorrow you have a good test ahead of you to see what you’re made of.’ ”

Cleveland (10-3) gifted Carlsbad a handful of runs in the early going — four of the Cavemen’s first seven runs over the first four inning were the result of Storm errors or wild pitches.

Sprinkled was also an RBI double by Thomas (who later in the game added an RBI single), and a solo shot to left center by Mabrey that made it 7-0. The game was 9-0 before Cleveland scored in the bottom of the sixth.

“We’re a good baseball team, but we haven’t played what we’re capable of,” May said. “Today, we showed what we’re capable of when we play well.”

This is Carlsbad’s only trip to the metro area in the regular season. They are expected to return for the second week of the playoffs in May.

“All these teams, they’re the top of the state, so we need to put on our best performance,” Mabrey said.

Thomas said the Cavemen — whose two losses are to Centennial and El Paso Americas — struggled to find their chemistry through the first weeks of the season.

“This is a big tournament for us,” Thomas said. “This is a tournament to prove ourselves and where we actually stand in the state.”

In the game following Carlsbad-Cleveland, Sandia (8-4) made easy work of Artesia, 12-1 in six innings. Sandia scored half of its runs in the second inning. In Thursday’s first game, Valley (8-6) downed Albuquerque Academy 3-1 behind a complete game, three-hit, 10-strikeout effort from senior lefty Alex Gilliam of the Vikings.

At 6:30 p.m. Friday in the second semifinal, Valley plays either the host Rams or Goddard, who met late Thursday. The championship game is 3 p.m. Saturday.

 

Home » Sports » Prep baseball: Defending 5A champ Carlsbad is in town and intends to rise to level of competition (with photo gallery)

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Prep baseball: Defending 5A champ Carlsbad is in town ...
baseball
  RIO RANCHO — The quality ...   RIO RANCHO — The quality of the field at this year's Sal Puentes Invitational had the Carlsbad Cavemen deep in thought this week. ...
2
Photos: Carlsbad beats Cleveland, 13-3, during the first round ...
ABQnews Seeker
3
Prep notes: Schools making quick use of APS out-of-state ...
ABQnews Seeker
When Albuquerque Public Schools made it ... When Albuquerque Public Schools made it known they were opening the door for out-of-state travel for its spring sports programs this year, the La ...
4
Albuquerque Metro Championship finals delayed indefinitely
ABQnews Seeker
Neither the metro softball final between ... Neither the metro softball final between Volcano Vista and La Cueva, nor the baseball final at Rio Rancho between the Rams and La Cueva, ...
5
Photos: Rio Rancho take on La Cueva during the ...
ABQnews Seeker
6
Weather forces Metro baseball, softball to reschedule
baseball
Rain and snow on Thursday and ... Rain and snow on Thursday and especially Friday wreacked havoc with the schedules for the baseball and softball Albuquerque Metro Championships. There were no ...
7
Prep baseball: Defending 5A champ Carlsbad is in town ...
baseball
  RIO RANCHO — The quality ...   RIO RANCHO — The quality of the field at this year's Sal Puentes Invitational had the Carlsbad Cavemen deep in thought this week. ...
8
Photos: Carlsbad beats Cleveland, 13-3, during the first round ...
ABQnews Seeker
9
Prep notes: Schools making quick use of APS out-of-state ...
ABQnews Seeker
When Albuquerque Public Schools made it ... When Albuquerque Public Schools made it known they were opening the door for out-of-state travel for its spring sports programs this year, the La ...
10
Albuquerque Metro Championship finals delayed indefinitely
ABQnews Seeker
Neither the metro softball final between ... Neither the metro softball final between Volcano Vista and La Cueva, nor the baseball final at Rio Rancho between the Rams and La Cueva, ...