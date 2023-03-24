 Sports Speak Up! Should UNM sweeten deal with Pitino? - Albuquerque Journal

Sports Speak Up! Should UNM sweeten deal with Pitino?

By ABQJournal News Staff

SO SEE IF I have this right. Nuñez is in talks with Pitino to give him a raise and contract extension, yes? How about we flash-back to Steve Alford; he signed a new contract and two days later split for UCLA. Are we about to experience deja-vu?

— Buckeye Dan

OMG … IN YEAR two of a six-year deal, you want to extend a guy with marginal success? How about after year 3 or 4 when you show me you’re not a one-season wonder and you know how to close out close games and coach some defense. If this guy wants to bail after 2 years, he’s not committed to the program anyway. Let him go.

— Mark in Albq

AS I READ about the basketball coaches’ revolving door, it reminds of an old saying that can apply to coaches. “There is no honor among coaches.” In the same vein as a fan, no allegiance to a team, just the team that wins. No, that won’t work.

— Lindsey

IT BOGGLES THE mind that one of the greatest venues in all of college basketball can put on a PBR event every March but can no longer host a NCAA tournament game. It’s way past time to fix the floor so that UNM can get some much needed revenue, help with recruiting, and return the Pit to its March Madness glory days!

— Life-Long Lobo

