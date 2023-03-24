Albuquerque police called in the bomb squad. It turned out to be a gun.

Albuquerque police called out the bomb squad when they found what they thought was a pipe bomb in a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The device turned out to be a gun.

Daren DeAguero, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said sometime before 6:30 p.m. police stopped a stolen vehicle near Marquette and Louisiana NE.

He said the man and woman in the vehicle were arrested and officers found “a long metal cylinder” in the passenger seat.

“APD Bomb Unit was called to the scene and identified the object. It was deemed a modified firearm.,” DeAguero said.