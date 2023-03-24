 Rwanda says Rusesabagina of 'Hotel Rwanda' fame to be freed - Albuquerque Journal

Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed

By Cara Anna And Ignatius Ssuuna / Associated Press

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda’s government has commuted the sentence of Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film “Hotel Rwanda” for saving hundreds of countrymen from genocide but was convicted of terrorism offenses years later in a widely criticized trial.

Government spokeswoman Yolande Makolo told The Associated Press on Friday that the 25-year sentence was commuted by presidential order after a request for clemency. Under Rwandan law, commutation doesn’t “extinguish” the conviction, she added.

Rusesabagina, a 68-year-old U.S. resident and Belgian citizen, is expected to be released on Saturday, she said. Nineteen others also had their sentences commuted.

“Rwanda notes the constructive role of the U.S. government in creating conditions for dialogue on this issue, as well as the facilitation provided by the state of Qatar,” Makolo said. President Paul Kagame earlier this month said discussions were under way on resolving the issue.

Qatar foreign ministry spokesman Majid Al-Ansari in a statement said that “the procedure for (Rusesabagina’s) transfer to the state of Qatar is under way and he will then head to the United States of America. This issue was discussed during meetings that brought together Qatari and Rwandan officials at the highest levels.”

The case had been described by the United States and others as unfair. Rusesabagina disappeared in 2020 during a visit to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and appeared days later in Rwanda in handcuffs. His family alleged he was kidnapped and taken to Rwanda against his will to stand trial.

He was convicted on eight charges including membership in a terrorist group, murder and abduction. But the circumstances surrounding his arrest, his limited access to an independent legal team and his reported worsening health drew international concern.

Rusesabagina has asserted that his arrest was in response to his criticism of Kagame over alleged human rights abuses. Kagame’s government has repeatedly denied targeting dissenting voices with arrests and extrajudicial killings.

In a signed letter to Kagame dated Oct. 14 and posted on the justice ministry’s website, Rusesabagina wrote that “if I am granted a pardon and released, I understand fully that I will spend the remainder of my days in the United States in quiet reflection. I can assure you through this letter that I hold no personal or political ambitions otherwise. I will leave questions regarding Rwandan politics behind me.”

Rusesabagina was credited with sheltering more than 1,000 ethnic Tutsis at the hotel he managed during Rwanda’s 1994 genocide in which over 800,000 Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed. He received the U.S. Presidential Medal of Freedom for his efforts.

He became a public critic of Kagame and left Rwanda in 1996, first living in Belgium and then the U.S.

Human Rights Watch said he had been “forcibly disappeared” and taken to Rwanda. But the court there ruled he wasn’t kidnapped when he was tricked into boarding a chartered flight.

Rwanda’s government asserted that Rusesabagina had been going to Burundi to coordinate with armed groups based there and in Congo.

Rusesabagina was accused of supporting the armed wing of his opposition political platform, the Rwandan Movement for Democratic Change. The armed group claimed some responsibility for attacks in 2018 and 2019 in southern Rwanda in which nine Rwandans died.

Rusesabagina testified at trial that he helped to form the armed group to assist refugees but said he never supported violence — and sought to distance himself from its deadly attacks.

Rusesabagina also has said he was gagged and tortured before he was jailed, but Rwandan authorities denied that. His attorney, Felix Rudakemwa, asserted that Rusesabagina’s legal papers were confiscated by prison authorities.

After his sentence, Belgium’s then-foreign minister, Sophie Wilmes, said that “it must be concluded that Mr. Rusesabagina has not been given a fair and equitable trial.”

Last year, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Kagame in Rwanda and discussed the case. “We still have conviction that the trial wasn’t fair,” Blinken told journalists.

As the news spread on Friday, his family in a statement said that “we are pleased to hear the news about Paul’s release. The family is hopeful to reunite with him soon.”

___

Anna reported from Nairobi, Kenya. Lujain Jo in Doha, Qatar, contributed.

Home » News » World » Rwanda says Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame to be freed

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
BCSO details deputy shootout with rifle-wielding suspect
ABQnews Seeker
On Thursday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s ... On Thursday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detailed the March 12 shootout that ended after deputy Jeremy Ruckman wounded Santillano during the gunfire exchange ...
2
Amid climate change and wildfire recovery, New Mexico enacts ...
ABQnews Seeker
Senate Bill 9 establishes new legacy ... Senate Bill 9 establishes new legacy and permanent funds that supporters say will provide a sustainable stream of cash for projects ranging from watershed ...
3
Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC's 'Lucky ...
Entertainment
Bob Odenkirk stars as Hank Devereaux, ... Bob Odenkirk stars as Hank Devereaux, a college English professor who is department chair at an underfunded college, going through an identity crisis.
4
Meet your Swiss-born Lobo, a tight end who has ...
College
It's not an industry secret: having ... It's not an industry secret: having good players makes you a better coach. Joe Scelfo gets that. ...
5
Traditional Spanish Market gets new leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take ... Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take the reins
6
Steak dinners and ski passes: As lobbyists spend to ...
ABQnews Seeker
About $285,000 in spending was reported ... About $285,000 in spending was reported by lobbyists and their employers over a nine-week stretch, though more detailed filings are expected in May. A ...
7
Editorial: ABQ carjackings, girl’s beatdown real indicators of crime
Editorials
From the Editorial Board: Recent carjackings ... From the Editorial Board: Recent carjackings and young teen's brutal beating show how we are failing our children.
8
$14.3M grant could make Acoma Pueblo’s internet problems ‘a ...
ABQnews Seeker
The federal government on Thursday announced ... The federal government on Thursday announced the tribe has been awarded $14.3 million for a broadband project.
9
Where did all those Chihuahuas come from? Test your ...
ABQnews Seeker
Take the Journal's weekly news quiz ... Take the Journal's weekly news quiz below for a chance at the warm, fuzzy feeling that only comes from knowing you're well-informed on your ...
10
'Better Call Saul' actor to be honored at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Patrick Fabian will be on hand ... Patrick Fabian will be on hand to accept the award in Las Cruces at the 2023 LCIFF awards ceremony at the Rio Grande Theatre ...