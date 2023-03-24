Interstate 40 closed both ways due to crash east of Gallup

All lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 41 have been closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning.

The crash was reported by the New Mexico Department of Transportation at around 9:15 a.m. The closure is about 15 miles east of Gallup by exit 39, the department said in its website.

New Mexico State Police are investigating the crash. No injuries have been reported and no other information has been released.

Difficult driving conditions throughout I-40, from mile marker 0 to mile marker 63, have been in place since 8 a.m. due to snow, reduced visibility and icy roads.

“Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs,” the NM Roads website states.