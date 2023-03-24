 Interstate 40 closed both ways due to crash east of Gallup - Albuquerque Journal

Interstate 40 closed both ways due to crash east of Gallup

By Raul Flores / Journal Staff Writer

All lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 41 have been closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning. 

The crash was reported by the New Mexico Department of Transportation at around 9:15 a.m. The closure is about 15 miles east of Gallup by exit 39, the department said in its website. 

New Mexico State Police are investigating the crash. No injuries have been reported and no other information has been released. 

Difficult driving conditions throughout I-40, from mile marker 0 to mile marker 63, have been in place since 8 a.m. due to snow, reduced visibility and icy roads. 

“Please drive with caution, reduce speed and obey all posted traffic signs,” the NM Roads website states.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Interstate 40 closed both ways due to crash east of Gallup

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
Interstate 40 closed both ways due to crash east ...
ABQnews Seeker
All lanes of Interstate 40 near ... All lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 41 have been closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning. 
2
State safety workers are investigating an 'incident' involving the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Environment Department's Occupational Health and ... The Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau is investigating an incident involving a crane at Intel's Rio Rancho plant. 
3
High dollar dips: 7 Albuquerque-area houses for sale with ...
ABQnews Seeker
There is nothing quite like splashing ... There is nothing quite like splashing in a pool on a hot summer's day — but those who want that luxury in their own ...
4
'All the World Is Sleeping' sheds light on the ...
ABQnews Seeker
"All the World is Sleeping" had ... "All the World is Sleeping" had a New Mexico premiere at the Santa Fe International Film Festival in October 2021.
5
'Better Call Saul' actor to be honored at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
Patrick Fabian will be on hand ... Patrick Fabian will be on hand to accept the award in Las Cruces at the 2023 LCIFF awards ceremony at the Rio Grande Theatre ...
6
PBS documentary looks back on protesting and its impact ...
ABQnews Seeker
American Experience's "The Movement and the ... American Experience's "The Movement and the 'Madman'" will premiere at 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 28, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
7
Albuquerque police called in the bomb squad. It turned ...
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police called out the bomb ... Albuquerque police called out the bomb squad when they found what they thought was a pipe bomb in a stolen vehicle Thursday afternoon. The ...
8
Traditional Spanish Market gets new leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take ... Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take the reins
9
After Denver school shooting, an outcry erupts over security
ABQnews Seeker
DENVER (AP) -- Outraged Denver students ... DENVER (AP) -- Outraged Denver students and parents demanded better school security and pushed for tighter firearm controls Thursday, a day after a 17-year-old ...