Point-Counterpoint: Yes on proposed APS calendar

Longer breaks good for students like me

I THINK it’s nice we could be getting longer winter and spring breaks with the exception of a shorter summer in the proposed calendar from Albuquerque Public Schools.

I feel this way because school can be stressful and makes me feel like I could use some time to myself. The first few weeks of the second semester have been stressful for me, but now that spring break is coming up it makes me feel relieved that I get time to myself and to get my attitude ready for the rest of the year. If the new APS calendar gets passed, it’ll give me more time to myself to reflect, prepare for school again, and improve (on) what I need to improve on. Getting extended breaks during school would be twice as better than what the breaks are now, which would probably make me and other students feel better.

If the calendar does get accepted, it could also benefit myself and other students to accomplish things they’ve been meaning to do. Whenever I’m on break I personally try to get as much done to the best of my ability, like chores or homework. Sometimes I can’t finish everything in a single break so I have to put it off to the side. With a longer break I could most certainly get everything done that I’ve been meaning to do. More time to myself would do me better in the end because sometimes things can be very time-consuming or hard to do and would take more time.

David Peinado, Albuquerque

Changes will create healthier teenagers

REORGANIZING THE instructional school year is a major step in the right direction for Albuquerque Public Schools. Longer instructional school years put less pressure on teachers and students to reach quotas and crunch lessons.

A main stressor at Del Norte High is students having to cram weeks worth of information into a few block days to keep on track with the school’s schedule. Extending instructional time can create more time for students to grasp concepts, catch up on work and get one-on-one help if needed. By creating lower-stress cultures, New Mexico students will have more energy for recreation, family time and mental health.

Along with the schedule change, APS is considering a later start time for schools, which will create a less frantic daily routine, setting students up for productive days. Teens’ circadian rhythms differ from our adult counterparts. The CDC recommends eight to 10 hours of sleep per 24 hours for people aged 13-14, however only about 22% of teens actually get that, (according to) CDC.gov. If teens were able to get in sync with their natural sleep cycles, we would have an easier time with memory, emotional regulation and paying attention in class. Later start times will create more stable individuals who can succeed in academics, leading to a healthier New Mexico.

Finn Griego, Albuquerque