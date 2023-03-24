 Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial - Albuquerque Journal

Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial

By Sam Metz / Associated Press

PARK CITY, Utah (AP) — Gwyneth Paltrow is expected to testify Friday in a trial over a 2016 ski collision at a Utah ski resort, where a man claims that the movie star’s recklessness on the slope caused broken ribs, brain damage and lasting physical injuries.

Paltrow and Terry Sanderson, the retired optometrist suing her, are both expected to answer questions about the crash while their attorneys jostle to convince the 8-member jury which skier was positioned downhill and had the right of way. The actor-turned-lifestyle influencer has said that Sanderson was responsible for the crash.

In a trial that Judge Kent Holmberg and attorneys for both parties have agreed will last eight days, each side has four days to call their own witnesses. Friday marks the final day that Sanderson’s attorneys can compel Paltrow to testify.

She will likely testify in the afternoon, and her testimony is expected to mirror what she said in previous depositions about how she “froze” when the crash happened.

“We came crashing down together. This man was behind me on the mountain,” she said in November 2020. “My knee – and our skis — were still sort of tangled up. Our bodies were almost spooning and I moved away quickly. And my knee splayed open, and I was in shock.”

Next week, Paltrow’s team is expected to call to the stand medical experts, ski instructors and her two children, Moses and Apple.

The trial has touched on themes ranging from skier’s etiquette to the power — and burden — of celebrity.

After the collision, Sanderson sent his daughters an email with the subject line: “I’m famous … At what cost?” One of the daughters wrote back: “I also can’t believe this is all on GoPro.”

GoPro cameras are commonly worn by outdoor athletes and patrons of upscale ski resorts to capture action sports.

Sanderson’s daughter, Shae Herath, testified Friday that she didn’t know whether GoPro footage existed, despite her email. She said her father told her over the phone that he assumed there must be GoPro footage of the collision — from someone on the crowded run with a camera affixed to their helmet.

“There was this big, blood curdling scream. Someone would’ve looked,” Herath said, recalling the conversation with her father about how Paltrow shrieked during their collision.

While Sanderson’s attorneys have focused on their client’s deteriorating health, Paltrow’s legal team has intrigued the jury with recurring questions about the mysterious, missing GoPro footage. No video footage has since been located or entered as evidence.

The trial thus far has shone a spotlight on Park City, Utah — the posh ski town known for rolling out a red carpet for celebrities each January during the Sundance Film Festival — and skiers-only Deer Valley Resort, where Paltrow and Sanderson collided. The resort is among the most upscale in North America, known for sunny slopes, après-ski champagne yurts and luxury lodges.

The proceedings have delved deep into the 76-year-old Sanderson’s medical history and personality changes, with attorneys questioning whether his deteriorating health and estranged relationships stemmed from the collision or natural process of aging.

After a judge threw out Sanderson’s earlier $3.1 million lawsuit, Sanderson then claimed damages of “more than $300,000.” Paltrow has countersued for a symbolic $1 and attorney fees. The amount of money at stake for both sides pales in comparison to the typical legal costs of a multiyear lawsuit, private security detail and expert witness-heavy trial.

Lawyers for Paltrow spent much of Thursday raising questions about Sanderson’s mentions of their client’s wealth and celebrity as well as what they called his “obsession” with the lawsuit.

The first three days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson’s personal doctor, a ski companion and his daughter, who said she noticed post-concussion symptoms less than a year after the accident.

Her lawyers Thursday asked Sanderson’s daughter whether her father thought it was “cool” to collide with a celebrity like Paltrow, the Oscar-winning star of “Shakespeare in Love” and founder-CEO of lifestyle brand, Goop.

Paltrow’s attorneys have cast doubt on Sanderson’s medical experts and suggested that the lawsuit could be an attempt to exploit her fame and celebrity.

__

Associated Press writer Anna Furman contributed reporting from Los Angeles.

Home » Around the Region » Gwyneth Paltrow expected to testify in ski collision trial

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
State safety workers are investigating an 'incident' involving the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Environment Department's Occupational Health and ... The Environment Department's Occupational Health and Safety Bureau is investigating an incident involving a crane at Intel's Rio Rancho plant. 
2
Something new for Holly Holm: Fight against a former ...
Boxing/MMA
Even if Holly Holm and Yana ... Even if Holly Holm and Yana Santos were BFFs, not just former teammates and training partners with a ...
3
High dollar dips: 7 Albuquerque-area houses for sale with ...
ABQnews Seeker
There is nothing quite like splashing ... There is nothing quite like splashing in a pool on a hot summer's day — but those who want that luxury in their own ...
4
Interstate 40 closed both ways due to crash east ...
ABQnews Seeker
All lanes of Interstate 40 near ... All lanes of Interstate 40 near mile marker 41 have been closed due to a multiple-vehicle crash Friday morning. 
5
BCSO details deputy shootout with rifle-wielding suspect
ABQnews Seeker
On Thursday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s ... On Thursday, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office detailed the March 12 shootout that ended after deputy Jeremy Ruckman wounded Santillano during the gunfire exchange ...
6
Amid climate change and wildfire recovery, New Mexico enacts ...
ABQnews Seeker
Senate Bill 9 establishes new legacy ... Senate Bill 9 establishes new legacy and permanent funds that supporters say will provide a sustainable stream of cash for projects ranging from watershed ...
7
Bob Odenkirk returns to comedy roots with AMC's 'Lucky ...
Entertainment
Bob Odenkirk stars as Hank Devereaux, ... Bob Odenkirk stars as Hank Devereaux, a college English professor who is department chair at an underfunded college, going through an identity crisis.
8
Meet your Swiss-born Lobo, a tight end who has ...
College
It's not an industry secret: having ... It's not an industry secret: having good players makes you a better coach. Joe Scelfo gets that. ...
9
Traditional Spanish Market gets new leadership
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take ... Albuquerque-based Atrisco Heritage Foundation to take the reins
10
Steak dinners and ski passes: As lobbyists spend to ...
ABQnews Seeker
About $285,000 in spending was reported ... About $285,000 in spending was reported by lobbyists and their employers over a nine-week stretch, though more detailed filings are expected in May. A ...