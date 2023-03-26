Point-Counterpoint: No on proposed APS calendar

Plan would hurt student sports, jobs and more

IN THE new APS proposed calendar, it stated many changes in our school year and start times for school. I do not agree with these changes.

As stated in the proposal, they are planning to change our current six-week grading periods to nine-week grading periods. I do not agree with this because it can affect sports, semester grades and more. I do not think it’s fair. This can affect sports because usually sports are around nine weeks long. They base your eligibility on your prior grades. If a student had low grades in their previous grading period, they would be ineligible for the sport until the next grading period. With this, the athlete would not be eligible for the entire season. I think this proposal should be denied and it should be kept at a six-week grading period.

Another part of this proposal was starting school at a later time, which also means ending our school day later. I do not agree with this because it can affect students with jobs, playing sports, parents’ schedules and more. This can affect students’ jobs by interfering with their current work schedules and hours. This also affects sports by interfering with game and practice schedules. This can be bad for students and athletes because most workers need a certain amount of hours of work and practices would be later.

I believe the way the schedule is right now is acceptable because athletes and students still get home at a reasonable time to do homework, have time with family and be able to rest. (The proposal) doesn’t only interfere with those topics but also many other things. I believe this proposal should be putting students and parents into consideration. I think this proposal should be denied and kept as-is.

Monique Gonzales, Albuquerque

Another bad calendar idea from APS leaders

NEVER A dull moment with the Albuquerque Public Schools board and administration for proposing another questionable school year calendar.

What kid wants to start school in the heat of the summer? Knowing APS’ dismal record of maintaining their air conditioners year after year, decade after decade, I’m led to believe the learning curve won’t be too high in a fair number of classes.

There was a time when, as a student in APS schools, we started school shortly after Labor Day in September and concluded near the end of May or the first couple days in June. Now comes the new proposal that allows for nearly 35 days off during the year to include 10 days total for spring and fall breaks, 10 days for Christmas break, five days for Thanksgiving and numerous other assorted required days off.

My generation and those that preceded, going to school on a schedule such as mine, were able to thrust us into the atomic age, put men on the moon, build our infrastructure and created the greatest and most powerful nation in the world. It worked; why mess with it? Reminds me of APS’ failed attempt at year-round schooling.

David Gilmore, Albuquerque