Avangrid-PNM merger motion: What we know as it moves through the governmental maze

Attached is the Joint Motion for Stipulated Dismissal of Appeal and Remand for Rehearing and Reconsideration; Request for Expedited Ruling and Shortened Response and Mandate Periods which was filed with the Supreme Court.
Joint Motion for Stip Dismissal of Appeal and Remand by Albuquerque Journal on Scribd
PNM, Avangrid and the NMPRC request that the Supreme Court expeditiously dismiss the pending appeal and remand this matter for rehearing and reconsideration back to the Commission.
– NEE opposes the motion and the request for expedited treatment.
– IBEW supports the motion.
– CCAE and WRA support the motion with the understanding that, upon remand, they will be pursuing an opportunity to update the record.
– San Juan Community Groups support the motion with the understanding that, upon remand, they will be pursuing an opportunity to update the record.
– The NMAG does not oppose the motion, provided that the procedure on remand establishes adequate guarantees of due process for all parties, including notice, an opportunity to be heard, an opportunity to request the introduction of additional evidence and a public hearing.