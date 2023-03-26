 'With the Grain' explores the modern and contemporary works of NM wood carvers - Albuquerque Journal

‘With the Grain’ explores the modern and contemporary works of NM wood carvers

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

With the Grain
“Carreta de la Muerte,” Patrocinio Barela, 1953, carved wood, leather. (Courtesy of New Mexico Museum of Art/Addison Doty)

Art experts have often pigeonholed New Mexican wood carving into categories of folk art and/or Hispanic colonial art.

A new exhibition at the New Mexico Museum of Art argues otherwise.

“We look at it as modern and contemporary art,” said Christian Waguespack, the museum’s head of curatorial affairs. “They haven’t been given their due.”

These artists used the simplest of tools – chisels, hammers and sandpaper – pairing them with local wood, including cedar, aspen, mesquite and cottonwood to fashion saints, religious figures, trees, animals and more.

Often grouped with the New Mexican santeros (saint carvers), many of these figures expand well beyond the category of religious imagery, moving into deep human emotions.

José Dolores López (1868-1937) of Cordova drew on the traditions of the early santeros such as José Aragón and José Rafael Aragón. He presented his work in its original unfinished state after learning there was more of a market for unpainted figures. He influenced a generation of carvers.

With the Grain
Michael B. Ortega, “La Muerte,” 1986. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Museum of Art)

“Their style was to work with the nature and imperfections of the wood, incorporating the twists and turns, the knots and cracks, to create unique pieces that would never be reproduced,” Waguespack said. “This exhibition will offer a look at the unique pieces ways these modern and contemporary New Mexican artists work in harmony with their materials and with the natural environment.”

Patrocinio Barela (1900-1964) was a key figure in this genre, with 35 of his bordering-on-Surrealist sculptures featured in the show. Barela took a modernist approach, following the grain of the wood using the natural forms, curves and bumps to shape his pieces.

Born in Bisbee, Arizona, Barela spent most of his life in Taos.

Barela rose to art world celebrity in the 1930s, an unlikely prospect for someone of his background. He had left home at age 11 following the death of his mother and sister to travel around the Southwest in search of work. He ended up as a laborer in Denver before getting married and settling in New Mexico in 1930.

Asked to reconstruct a damaged wooden bulto (a devotional carving), Barela then began making his own wooden sculptures.

In contrast to traditional bultos, made from multiple individually carved elements, his creations radically reinvented the genre, as they were directly carved from a single piece of wood.

His prodigious output soon caught the eye of Russell Vernon Hunter, artist and state director of the Works Progress Administration, who signed Barela up for the Federal Art Project. By the summer of 1936, Barela’s sculptures were on display at the Museum of Fine Arts in Santa Fe. In September, they appeared in New Horizons in American Art at New York’s Museum of Modern Art. In the wake of the exhibition, Time magazine crowned Barela its “Discovery of the Year.”

“They’re very abstract, very organic shapes,” Waguespack said. “His work is very surreal. They’re very imagined and fantasized. They go in and out of being recognizable. That’s one of the things that made him so popular with modern artists.”

With the Grain
“Tree of Life,” Ricardo Lopez, 1980, wood (aspen and cedar). (Courtesy of the New Mexico Museum of Art)

The artist’s carvings are motivated by his own metaphysical relationship to Christianity. In showing religious subjects through an abstracted style, he intended for his works to provoke the viewer’s imagination into entering a spiritually symbolic vision.

Barela’s death cart features no skeletons. Instead, his “Carreta de la Muerte” (1953) contains a mysterious, abstracted figure crawling atop the cart like a ghost.

“Death carts are popular in New Mexico,” Waguespack said, “but he’s got his own spin on it. He’s taking something that is pretty standard, but he makes it pretty much his.”

Death carts originated in medieval Europe before crossing the Atlantic, he explained.

Barela’s “Worries” (c. 1950) exposes the contorted agony of its inner torment through the figure’s twisted limbs.

Michael B. Ortega’s “La Muerte” (1986) adds a touch of humor to its grim subject.

“The details all come from the natural formation of the wood,” Waguespack said. “The face is grotesque, but almost funny in a way. He’s kind of making fun of death.”

Ricardo Lopez’s “Tree of Life” (1980) turns the story of Adam and Eve into a celebration of nature, its branches alighted by birds.

“These artists decided to focus on the natural aspect,” Waguespack said. “In this one, the tree is front and center.

“I thought it was important to have this exhibit here,” Waguespack continued. “I don’t think these materials have been brought together this way. It was to give this work its moment in the sun.”

‘With the Grain’
WHEN: Through Sept. 4

WHERE: New Mexico Museum of Art, 107 W. Palace Ave., Santa Fe

HOW MUCH: $12 general; $7 New Mexico residents; children 16 and under free; residents 60-plus and older free Wednesdays; free for NM residents the first Sunday of the month, at nmartmuseum.org

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ‘With the Grain’ explores the modern and contemporary works of NM wood carvers

Insert Question Legislature form in Legis only stories



Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

ABQjournal can get you answers in all pages

 

Questions about the Legislature?
Albuquerque Journal can get you answers
Email addresses are used solely for verification and to speed the verification process for repeat questioners.
1
We need to talk: Though difficult, it’s important ...
ABQnews Seeker
Difficult conversations about driving, home care, ... Difficult conversations about driving, home care, nursing homes and hospice can be so easy to postpo ...
2
‘The Misfits’ a collection of 15 short stories and ...
ABQnews Seeker
The first story, “Walk the Ice,” ... The first story, “Walk the Ice,” reveals the book’s narrator as a screenwriter in Los Angeles. After five years, he’s suffering from a disconnection ...
3
MasterWorks of New Mexico show hits 25 years of ...
ABQnews Seeker
The annual show runs through April ... The annual show runs through April 16, at Expo New Mexico's Hispanic Arts Gallery, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE.
4
There are several resources for finding the best tree ...
ABQnews Seeker
In "Down to Earth: A Gardener's ... In "Down to Earth: A Gardener's Guide to the Albuquerque Area" written by the Albuquerque Area Extension Master Gardeners, there is a very informative ...
5
New Mexico Gay Men's Chorus takes on the legacy ...
ABQnews Seeker
'The Show Must Go On' will ... 'The Show Must Go On' will open on Friday, March 31, at Santa Fe's Lensic Performing Arts Center, and on Saturday, April 1, and ...
6
Ragamala Dance Company to perform 'Sacred Earth' at the ...
ABQnews Seeker
The Ragamala Dance Company will perform ... The Ragamala Dance Company will perform "Sacred Earth" at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2, in the Lensic Performing Arts Center, 211 W. San Francisco ...
7
New Mexico Museum of Art has new curatorial leader
ABQnews Seeker
The New Mexico Museum of Art ... The New Mexico Museum of Art has named Christian Waguespack as its new head of curatorial affairs.
8
Chatter to premiere new pieces
ABQnews Seeker
Composer Christopher Cerrone's work was co-commissioned ... Composer Christopher Cerrone's work was co-commissioned by four ensembles.
9
'With the Grain' explores the modern and contemporary works ...
ABQnews Seeker
These artists used the simplest of ... These artists used the simplest of tools - chisels, hammers and sandpaper - pairing them with local wood, including cedar, aspen, mesquite and cottonwood.