 New Mexico Museum of Art has new curatorial leader - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico Museum of Art has new curatorial leader

By Kathaleen Roberts / Journal Staff Writer

Christian Waguespack
Christian Waguespack is the head of curatorial affairs at the New Mexico Museum of Art. (Courtesy of the New Mexico Museum of Art)

The New Mexico Museum of Art has named Christian Waguespack as its new head of curatorial affairs. Waguespack has served as curator of 20th century art at the museum since 2017, where he has organized more than 20 exhibitions and has lectured widely on various aspects of New Mexican art history across the country.

In recent years, Waguespack has curated popular exhibitions for the museum that include “A Fiery Light: Will Shuster’s New Mexico,” “Storytellers: Narrative Art and the West,” “Western Eyes: 20th Century Art Here and Now,” and “The Nature of Glass.” He most recently organized “With the Grain,” a survey of Patrocinio Barela and the tradition of northern New Mexico wood carving.

“Christian Waguespack has proven himself time and time again to be an invaluable member of the staff at the New Mexico Museum of Art,” says Mark White, executive director of the New Mexico Museum of Art. “In his new role, Christian will distinguish himself further as an important voice in the cultural community.”

Waguespack holds a bachelor of fine arts and a Master of Arts in museum studies and art history with a minor in arts administration from the University of New Mexico. He has also served as adjunct faculty in the Department of Museum Studies and Arts Leadership + Business graduate and undergraduate programs UNM since 2021, teaching courses on gallery and museum management, and museum methods.

Before he joined the museum, Waguespack curated exhibitions for the University of New Mexico Art Museum, the National Hispanic Cultural Center, the Center for Creative Photography and Phoenix Art Museum in Arizona.

