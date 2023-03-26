There are several resources for finding the best tree for ABQ

Q: I’m looking for a list of recommended trees for the Albuquerque area as I’m planning on putting in a few this year. Do you know of such a list available? – W.P., Albuquerque

A: The city of Albuquerque used to offer a pamphlet or guide, the “The Complete How to Guide to Xeriscaping from the City of Albuquerque” and in that pamphlet there was a list of trees that grow here. It used to be offered at several of our nurseries and at the Albuquerque Garden Center. There is a PDF of an old version at calameo.com/read/00163999384ff3aa277fa.

The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Water Utility Authority also has a landing site and newsletter to give information on water saving measures for your home and garden at abcwua.org and click on “505Outside.”

Next, in the third edition of “Down to Earth: A Gardener’s Guide to the Albuquerque Area,” written by the Albuquerque Area Extension Master Gardeners, there is a very informative listing of 25 best trees and 25 problem trees for Albuquerque. What I like about the listing is it gives you common names and scientific names so you can shop or research far easier. It also lists the “habits” and “potential problems” of the trees listed. Again, helping you research trees that you might be considering planting in your landscaping.

I hope you can find the city’s pamphlet and take a look at the down-to-earth list so you will learn, hopefully, just what you need to know when choosing a terrific tree for our environment.

Happy Diggin’ In.

Tracey Fitzgibbon is a certified nurseryman. Send garden-related questions to Digging In, Albuquerque Journal, 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109, or to features@abqjournal.com.