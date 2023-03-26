 MasterWorks of New Mexico show hits 25 years of art - Albuquerque Journal

MasterWorks of New Mexico show hits 25 years of art

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

MasterWorks of New Mexico
“Show Off” by Tobi Clement

Twenty-five years.

This is the anniversary that MasterWorks of New Mexico is celebrating with its spring art show.

The annual show is the brain child of Barbara Lohbeck. This year the event runs through April 16, at Expo New Mexico’s Hispanic Arts Gallery, 300 San Pedro Dr. NE.

It is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday and is closed Monday and on Easter.

Lohbeck says the event began with a unique vision, that of combining the talents and experiences of existing fine arts organizations, each representing artists throughout New Mexico.

The charter board of representatives consisted of the Pastel Society of New Mexico, the New Mexico Watercolor Society and Miniature Arts Bardean. “It founded, then included in its second year, a new organization for oils, acrylics and mixed media not framed under glass, the Rio Grande Art Association,” Lohbeck says. “The spring show is in fact four separately juried shows, which are hung together after judging and the awarding of ribbons and prizes.”

MasterWorks of New Mexico
“Blue Monsoon,” Lynn Kearny.

Lohbeck enjoys that all of the artists are New Mexican and that the event can showcase their talent.

There are also events held throughout the show’s run.

The Pastel Society of New Mexico Workshop will present a three-day workshop with Kim Lordier on March 28-30.

There will be a one-hour demonstration at 2 p.m. March 29, which is free and open to the public.

Lohbeck says the demonstration has no registration or fee, though the main three-day workshop requires registration and a cost.

On March 31-April 2, the New Mexico Watercolor Society is presenting a workshop with Ric Dentinger.

There will also be a one-hour demonstration at 9:30 a.m. March 31 that is free and open to the public.

Dentinger has been painting and illustrating for more than 30 years.

“I paint in a representational style, choosing images from my Santa Fe home and travels,” Dentinger says. “Whether working in watercolor or oils, I strive for a confident and strong work of art.”

MasterWorks of New Mexico
“Le Jardin” by Tobi Clement

The Rio Grande Art Association will present an oil workshop with Peggy Immel on April 14-16.

There will be a free one-hour demonstration at 10 a.m. April 15.

Lohbeck says Immel’s landscapes are inspired by her love of the outdoors and the unique beauty of the land near her home in Taos.

“They convey an explicit point of view with visual tension and contrast to the viewer, creating an emotional connection to a sense of place,” she says.

‘MasterWorks of New Mexico’
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, through April 16; closed Monday and Easter

WHERE: Expo New Mexico, Hispanic Arts Gallery, 300 San Pedro Drive NE

HOW MUCH: Free admission, but there is a parking fee from Expo New Mexico. Information at masterworksnm.org.

