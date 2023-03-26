Tips to do spring cleaning right, inside and out

Call it spring cleaning or the spring to-do list, it is that time of year. This week even kicks off National Spring-Cleaning Week. Whatever you call it, here is help to get your list organized and ideas for getting it done. Take what you want from this article and then hide the rest so someone else in the house does not suggest you do that task.

Inside the home

• Vacuum upholstered furniture. The added benefit is you may find the lost remote control or loose change. Flip the cushions to extend the life.

• Vacuum mattresses and flip the mattresses. Depending on the type of mattress that may mean a total flip to the other side or rotating head to foot.

• Dust high corners, high fixtures, baseboards, window sills and frames over doors. Using the brush attachment on your vacuum will help limit the dust flying to the next surface. If you have window blinds, vacuum them using the same attachment.

• With self-cleaning ovens, this job is much easier. The glass oven door is the challenge. Liberally sprinkle baking soda on the glass, then with a damp rag or sponge create a paste on the glass. Leave it for several minutes, then wipe it clean. For oven racks, if you have a large container to place them in, use dry dishwasher detergent and water. Soak overnight and wipe clean.

• If it’s time to replace the shelf liner and get rid of the dishes and pots and pans you do not use, consider donating items to a shelter. Individuals and families can use them.

• Clean the heating and cooling vents. This will also help with any allergies.

• Vinegar or lemon juice on a cloth with “elbow grease” clears limescale. Leave the soaked cloth on stubborn areas.

• Clean the dryer vent from the outside. Not only is this a fire safety step, but it will also help with the efficiency of your dryer. Vacuuming under and behind the refrigerator will also help with efficiency.

• Tackle the list of repairs. For example, caulking the windows and doors will save you energy and money.

• Consider carpet cleaning on a warm day to help with the drying process.

Closets and drawers

• Donate those items that “have not seen the light of day for a long time.” Call a local shelter to see what they can use.

• Do not forget the costume jewelry. Donate it or consider using it for a craft project to give it a new life.

• Donate toiletries you no longer use.

Pantry and freezer

• Donate to a food bank what you can. Call about the frozen items to see if they can be accepted.

Outside the home

Garage and storage units

We store all kinds of things in our garage that add up to less value than our vehicles. Get rid of items that have not been used for a long time.

• Organize the work bench – find the long-lost tools.

• Sweep the winter dirt out. Put new cardboard under the vehicles.

• Clear floor space by hanging items on the walls or from ceiling.

• Hang clothes baskets on the wall to hold miscellaneous items out of the way.

• Whether it’s stored on site or you are renting space, get rid of what you do not need. Maybe you can save some money on a storage rental.

Yard work

Prepare yard work equipment.

• If it cannot be fixed, get rid of it.

• Sharpen blades on pruners.

• Consider needed equipment turn ups.

• Charge electric equipment batteries.

Begin planning for the green waste collection program in Albuquerque; it’s from Monday, May 1, through Friday, May 12. More information is at cabq.gov/solidwaste/green-waste.

Entertaining outdoors

• Clean the table and chairs.

• Refill the propane tank.

• Clean the grill.

• Clean out the outdoor light fixtures.

Chemicals and more

Collect the products you no longer use. Paints, cleaners, garden products, household pesticides, fluorescent bulbs, small batteries and more. See the city of Albuquerque’s website for more information: cabq.gov/solidwaste/household-hazardous-waste.

Residents of Albuquerque and Bernalillo County may drop off residential hazardous waste at no charge at the Household Hazardous Waste Collection Center at 6137 Edith NE – it is on the west side of Edith between Montaño and Osuna. Advanced Chemical Transport (ACT) is located at the end of the drive. Open to the public on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Call the Household Hazardous Waste Hotline at (505) 349-5220 for more information.